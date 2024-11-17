Damage in Pasar Melaya has not been repaired





balitribune.co.id | Country –Melaya Market in Banjar Melaya Pasar, Melaya village/district, was one of the places for the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo to Jembrana in 2023. However, until now, a number of buildings of this market are still in poor condition. damaged condition. Even the damage caused by the 2023 floods has not been repaired. Previously, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, upon taking office on Thursday (2/2), visited Pasar Melaya. In fact, at that time he was the second president to visit Jembrana after President Soeharto 33 years earlier (1989) came to Melaya to inaugurate the Palasari Dam. At that time, the enthusiasm of the residents around Pasar Melaya was like a sea of ​​residents who greeted the presence of the head of state since noon. The parking lot, usually used by Senggol's street vendors, was filled with welcoming locals that afternoon, from the elderly to toddlers, they welcomed Joko Widodo. Jokowi entered the Melaya market and greeted traders who had been selling since noon. In fact, the residents of this market voluntarily sell until the afternoon to await the arrival of the President. The visit lasted just under 30 minutes. However, so far this market situation appears to have received little attention. Even after being hit by the 2022 flash flood, a number of buildings on the east side near the river were damaged. Damage was noted in the stall building on the east side corner where the floor appeared to be collapsing. The public toilet building is also unusable and appears abandoned. Likewise, the temple wall inside the market continues to collapse. Two years after the floods, the traditional market has not been repaired. A number of traders met last weekend said the market had been hit by flooding in 2022. The flooding was a result of water from the river that divided the market area overflowing. A number of stalls and stalls were damaged, including traders' goods washed away by the flood. The merchant also admitted that the damage that occurred had not been repaired. Head of the Cooperatives, SMEs and Commerce Department of Jembrana Regency, I Komang Agus Adinata, said on Sunday (11/17) that repairs to damaged buildings in Pasar Melaya were actually proposed to the Public Works Department of Jembrana for the spatial planning of residential areas. (PUPRPKP). Proposal details are also available from the responsible department. We offered to repair the damaged buildings at Melaya Market. “The proposal is up to the OPD who is in charge,” he said.

