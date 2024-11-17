Keir Starmer hints Britain will pay countries to TAKE BACK illegal migrants in Italy-style deal





Sir Keir Starmer has opened the door for the UK's paying countries to do more to stop migrants entering the UK illegally. The Prime Minister was responding to reports in the Sunday Times that the Labor government was considering an Italian-style model of paying millions of pounds to countries in return for additional measures to prevent the passage of migrants. Speaking to journalists including GB News on the flight to the G20 summit of world leaders in Brazil, he said: “Anything we can do to stop people leaving is the right thing.” Since the general election in July, 9,400 illegally arrived migrants have been returned to their country of origin. Keir Starmer spoke on flight to G20 summit of world leaders in Brazil Pennsylvania The Sunday Times reported that the government was in talks with Iraqi Kurdistan, Turkey and Vietnam over new “co-operation and security” agreements regarding migrants which are expected to be confirmed by the end of next month . Italy managed to reduce crossings by almost two thirds after reaching agreements with Tunisia and Libya. Asked directly about paying countries to stop migrants leaving their countries and heading to the UK, Starmer said: It's really important to tackle gangs and that's why I've been very happy to see Thursday's arrest. “Anything we can do to stop people from leaving is the right thing, whatever the point of impact and obviously the feedback is very important when people get here, so that's why I'm happy that a large number of people were fired. LATEST DEVELOPMENTS: Giorgia Meloni managed to reduce crossings by almost two thirds after reaching agreements with Tunisia and Libya. Getty Starmer highlighted the arrest of a Turk suspected of being a stalwart of helping people across the Channel. “A lot of my time and effort has been dedicated to eliminating the gangs in the first place, and that's why I spoke with Macron, with Scholz, Meloni in Italy about this at this level and why I insisted law enforcement. “[It is] why I was very happy to see the arrest that we saw on Thursday regarding the Turkish individual – it's a very important arrest… “My main focus is on stopping the arrivals, which means eliminating the gangs. Of course we also need to sort out the returns.” Since the general election in July, 9,400 illegally arrived migrants have been returned to their country of origin. GB News He then added: “I don't think this is an area where we should do just one thing. We need to do everything we can.” Number 10's sources highlighted joint media communications plans “to give people a clear view of the danger of travel and the legal situation they will find themselves in in Europe” as well as “supporting better training of border staff” to identify “people whose movements are facilitated by gangs”.

