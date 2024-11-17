Indian PM Modi calls Tinubu 'Ore Mi' during historic visit to Nigeria





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed President Bola Tinubu as Ore mi during his visit to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja. Before delivering his speech in Hindi at the meeting, Modi referred to Tinubu saying: His Excellency, my friend, ore mi Ore mi, a Yoruba expression, translates to my friend in English. Modi's use of the phrase Ore mi delighted Nigerians on social media, where many expressed excitement over the friendly exchange. Watch the video here In response to this remark, user #Mckel2011 wrote on X.com: r mi. Abi, what do I hear? Another user, #Adanla189787, commented: The Yoruba language is global. #Xaif_03 added: “It is great to see strong diplomatic engagements between India and Nigeria. Looking forward to positive outcomes and strengthened ties between our nations under the leadership of President Tinubu and Prime Minister Modi. Modi, who arrived in Abuja on Saturday evening, was welcomed on Sunday in front of the Villa around 10:20 a.m. After a ceremonial reception, Tinubu escorted the Indian leader to his office for a closed-door meeting. During their meeting, the two leaders were expected to discuss and sign several bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening ties between Nigeria and India. As part of the visit, President Tinubu conferred Nigeria's second highest national honor on Modi, that of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger. The President noted that the honor was meant to signify our appreciation of India as a partner of Nigeria. Modi's visit is the first by an Indian prime minister since Dr Manmohan Singh's state visit in 2007, during which the two countries established a strategic partnership. Watch the video here

