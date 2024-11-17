Donald Trump and Elon Musk in the front row at a UFC event





New York:

United States President-elect Donald Trump was greeted with chants from supporters on Saturday as he attended the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight bout at New York's Madison Square Garden. Trump entered the arena shortly before the start of the main card, accompanied by UFC general manager Dana White, who was a high-profile supporter during his election campaign.

Several of Trump's political allies were also present at the mixed martial arts bouts, including entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who Trump asked to lead efforts to reduce government inefficiency.

Robert F Kennedy Jr., who Trump nominated as health secretary, was also at the fight and a photo published on X showed the two men traveling to the event together on Trump's private plane.

The evening felt like a post-election party for the Republicans.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND ELON MUSK ARE DATING DANA WHITE!!! #UFC309 | LIVE on TNT Sports Box Office https://t.co/uXQAMHNTBd pic.twitter.com/VpggsWHtwZ

UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) November 17, 2024

Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman tapped for director of national intelligence, was also in the crowd alongside Trump's sons Eric and Don Jr. and musician Kid Rock, a regular at Trump rallies.

After greeting the chanting crowd, Trump warmly greeted UFC broadcast analyst Joe Rogan, the popular podcast host who also endorsed Trump after he appeared as a guest on his show.

The venue's giant “jumbotron” screen, above the cage where the fighters fought, then broadcast a video featuring highlights of the election campaign with sound bites from Trump.

The film ended with the numbers 45 and 47 on screen, representing the Republican's previous and future presidency.

Fans chanted “USA, USA,” a refrain frequently heard at Trump rallies, including the one he held at Madison Square Garden last month.

Trump watched the fights alongside Musk from front-row seats next to the caged octagon.

After Jon Jones defended his heavyweight title with a third-round technical knockout against fellow American Stipe Miocic in the main event, the fighter celebrated with Trump's “YMCA” dance.

“I want to say a big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight,” Jones said, receiving a huge roar of approval from the crowd.

After leading the crowd in another round of “USA, USA” chants, Jones then passed his heavyweight championship belt to Trump and spent some time chatting with the president-elect.

Trump frequently attends UFC events and attended three fights during his campaign for the White House.

His ties to the world of combat run deep. It introduced retired WrestleMania star Hulk Hogan at the Republican convention in August and held UFC fights at its casinos in the early days, when the show was struggling to gain traction and well before today it becomes a multi-billion dollar success.

