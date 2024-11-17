Imran Khan calls November 24 decision day, urges workers to join protest





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued key instructions to its supporters ahead of the November 24 protest led by Imran Khan, which is being described as a watershed moment for the party's future.

According to a statement shared on PTI social media, the November 24 protest will determine the fate of party members. “It will be the day of decision, where it will be decided who will stay in my party and who will not,” the statement said, quoting PTI leader Imran Khan.

The PTI leadership is urging its supporters to take part in large convoys that will travel along major roads, documenting the event through detailed video footage. The videos should not only capture the vehicles involved, but also the people accompanying them, the PTI social media team stressed.

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has sent a stern message to party members ahead of the protest scheduled for November 24.

She clarified that any member of the National Assembly or party official who did not participate in the protest would have no affiliation with the PTI.

The statement came after a meeting of PTI members in Peshawar, which was attended by members from southern districts, as well as Bashra Bibi, who addressed the rally.

In her speech, she reiterated the message of her husband, Imran Khan, calling on the party to take to the streets on November 24 to defend the constitution, the rule of law and parliamentary supremacy.

She added that every member of the provincial and national assembly should film their journey as part of a convoy from Peshawar to Islamabad for the protest. The video is also expected to show PTI supporters accompanying the members in their vehicles.

Bushra Bibi also addressed internal differences within the party, urging officials and members to remain focused on the upcoming protest rather than engaging in factional conflicts.

In his speech to party activists, Bushra Bibi stressed that now was not the time for disagreements or divisions within the party.

“Disputes will harm the party and Imran Khan’s mission,” she said, adding that all party officials and workers should prioritize protest over internal conflicts.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalized its strategy for a large-scale protest on November 24, with plans to “storm” Islamabad from all directions.

According to sources, the PTI leadership is determined to reach Islamabad at all costs and important responsibilities have been given to the party leadership in Islamabad and Rawalpindi regions.

Sources say the protest will begin with regional leaders organizing mass demonstrations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad until convoys arrive from other provinces.

The PTI has allocated separate routes for each provincial convoy, with the final destination being Islamabad. Leaders have yet to decide the exact location of the sit-in once they arrive in the capital.

The party stressed that the protest would continue indefinitely and central committee members suggested the possibility of staging a sit-in at D-Chowk.

