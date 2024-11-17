Indian, Nigerian Leaders Pledge to Strengthen Security Ties, Support Global South

The leaders of Nigeria and India pledged to strengthen ties on maritime security and counter-terrorism at a meeting on Sunday during which they also agreed on increased support for countries in the South .

During his first visit to Nigeria, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by President Bola Tinubu in the capital Abuja, where both discussed a new chapter in their strategic partnerships in the areas of defence, energy , technology, trade and development.

Modi has often presented India as the voice of the South, a group of countries primarily considered developing countries, including Nigeria, but which also includes China and several wealthy Persian Gulf states.

“Together, we will also continue to highlight the priorities of the South globally and through our joint efforts, we will also achieve this,” Modi said.

A joint statement said the two leaders pledged to further collaborate on counter-terrorism, maritime security and intelligence sharing to address growing threats in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Guinea, the offshore area. of the coasts of West Africa which is one of the most dangerous in the world for piracy. .

Nigeria is India's largest trading partner in Africa, with total bilateral trade estimated at $14.9 billion in 2022. There are also at least 60,000 Indian nationals and 200 Indian companies in Nigeria, according to authorities.

The Nigerian leader conferred on Modi the title of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, Nigeria's second highest national honor, describing Modi as expressing a “very strong commitment to democratic values ​​and norms.”

“Nigeria values ​​its excellent relations with India and will strive to expand them for the mutual benefit of our two friendly countries,” Tinubu said.