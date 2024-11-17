DOJ, FBI officials contact lawyers as possible revenge lawsuits against Trump loom





Several current and former senior officials at the Justice Department and the FBI have begun contacting lawyers in anticipation of a criminal investigation by the Trump administration, according to three people familiar with their deliberations.

After Trump's decisive election victory, many DOJ officials and career staffers were already worried about being targeted by Trump loyalists, particularly members of Congress. But the selection of former Rep. Matt Gaetz, a firebrand Trump ally who was the subject of a recent FBI investigation, to lead the department sharply increased the sense of alarm, the sources said.

Everything we did was honest, said a former senior FBI official who began contacting lawyers because he expects to be prosecuted himself. But it's a different world.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of becoming even more of a target, does not believe any attempt to prosecute him will succeed. Judges and juries have the power to dismiss cases or find defendants innocent if they believe the charges are without merit.

But like many other current and former Justice Department officials, he is bracing for a potentially lengthy and costly legal battle, as well as the possibility of lengthy congressional investigations, after Trump takes office in January .

Career FBI employees are particularly vulnerable, the official added. As they earn less money than in the private sector, they depend on the pensions they receive after 20 years.

The agents must serve 20 years, the former top FBI official said. These people have no options.

A former senior DOJ official who served during Trump's first term said he, too, saw Gaetz's appointment as a sign of the seriousness of the president-elect's promise to exact revenge on those who investigated him.

He must be able to control the department, which he can do through a loyal AG who is accountable to him, the former DOJ official said.

Gaetz, who was the subject of a federal sex trafficking investigation that ended without charges, understands that he owes everything to Trump, who can also protect Gaetz with his pardon power, added the former manager. Trump is confident that Gaetz will do whatever Trump tells him to do.

Matt Gaetz takes the stage at a Trump rally in Coachella, California on October 12. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Trump and his supporters have consistently maintained that all criminal investigations against him were politically motivated and that DOJ and FBI officials deserved to be prosecuted.

Weeks before Election Day, Steven Cheung, Trump's spokesperson, called for the Jan. 6 charges and all federal and state criminal charges against Trump to be dropped.

This entire affair is a sham and an unconstitutional partisan witch hunt that should be entirely rejected, just like ALL remaining Democratic hoaxes, Cheung said.

Legal experts say Trump's goal in investigating his investigators is simple: To intimidate anyone who dares to investigate Trump's conduct.

Trump aims to neutralize sources of power that could stand in his way, said Stephen Gillers, an ethics professor at New York University Law School. This includes law and legal institutions. He will tolerate no interference when the department's decisions will benefit Trump and his friends or when its power can be deployed to retaliate against its enemies.

Shock within the DOJ

DOJ officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, were shocked by Trump's decisive election victory. For the past four years, Garland has argued that strict adherence to post-Watergate standards requiring the DOJ to work in a nonpartisan manner in criminal investigations would restore public confidence in the DOJ.

Instead, some career DOJ officials wept after the election, dismayed that large numbers of Americans apparently continue to believe Trump's claims that the department is a cesspool of corruption.

DOJ and FBI officials say the Trump investigations were conducted properly. DOJ prosecutors obtained indictments from federal grand juries against Trump for his mishandling of classified documents and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

They expressed their perplexity about the criminal charges that could thus be brought against them. There is no crime, a current law enforcement official said. What is the crime?

Mike Davis, a conservative lawyer and Trump ally, argued that special counsel Jack Smith could be prosecuted for violating one of the laws Smith accused Trump of breaking in the 2020 election: anti-rights conspiracy.

The law states that it is illegal for anyone to deny a person a federal right, such as the right to vote. Smith argued that Trump's attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election deprived voters in several states of the right to have their votes accurately counted.

Special Counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023, at a Justice Department office in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Ilya Somin, a law professor at George Mason University, said he didn't see how Smith could be accused of denying Trump a federal right.

I think it's absurd, he said. I don't see any legitimate charges that can be made against Smith.

Somin warned that a prosecutor can investigate an individual over a long period of time and find that he or she violated unrelated federal laws that cover minor offenses.

If Trump's attorney general, for example, appoints a special prosecutor to review federal criminal investigations into Trump, he could find that a DOJ or FBI official violated a federal law that does not pertain to the Trump investigations, such as a tax or drug offense. .

If you think about it, a majority of adult Americans have probably broken federal laws, like smoking marijuana, at some point in their lives, Somin said.

Special counsel Robert Mueller, during his investigation into whether Trump campaign officials coordinated with Russia during the 2016 campaign, charged several Trump associates with unrelated crimes. Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced to just under four years in prison after being convicted of tax and bank fraud.

A special counsel appointed by Attorney General Bill Barr, John Durham, then spent years examining the actions of the CIA and FBI in connection with Russian interference efforts in the 2016 election, ultimately obtaining a only guilty plea from an FBI lawyer who lied on a document.

But many of the people Durham investigated had to spend thousands of dollars in legal fees. Now a new group of DOJ and FBI officials also face the prospect of steep legal fees.

Gillers, the NYU professor, said he believed Trump's nomination of Gaetz was the beginning, not the end, of his efforts to get revenge on the department.

Gaetz's elevation is partly payback for Jack Smith's two indictments, Gillers said. The Justice Department is Trump's white whale, and like Captain Ahab, Trump is hell-bent on revenge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/doj-fbi-officials-reach-lawyers-potential-trump-revenge-prosecutions-l-rcna179737 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos