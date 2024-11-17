Jokowi's support for Lutfhi-Yasin in a portion of satay and a bowl of soto

KOMPAS.com – 7th President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), appeared to be with the two candidates for governor-vice governor of Central Java, Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasinin two days, Saturday-Sunday (16-17/11/2024).

On Saturday, Jokowi and Lutfhi-Yasin visited Sate Kambing Muda Cempe Lemu, Tegal Regency, for lunch.

“Yesterday, Mr. Jokowi ordered a mixed goat satay and complete meat, aci tofu, poti packets, goat soup,” Instagram account Sate Kambing Muda Cempe Lemu said, @satekambingmuda.cempelemuin his message to Kompas.comSunday (11/17/2024).

The group arrived at the restaurant around 1:15 p.m. WIB. Their arrival was well received by the residents. A number of residents were also seen trying to shake Jokowi's hand.

“Yes, it's a handshake, be careful,” Jokowi said, as quoted by Central Java Tribune.

After lunch, the group went to Pepedan Market in Dukuhturi District, Tegal Regency.

Then on Sunday morning, Jokowi and Lutfhi-Yasin had breakfast together in Soto Triwindu, Solo. They arrived around 07:00 WIB.

This time, the group was even busier due to the presence of several artists, including Raffi Ahmad, Gading Marten and Celine Evangelista.

Before sipping soto soup at Jokowi's usual stall, Lutfhi-Yasin and his entourage took time to visit the Triwindu antiques market and greet the traders.

After breakfast, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin witnessed a major campaign at Vastenburg Fort, Solo. However, Jokowi did not attend the event.

“I am not guest. I not (come),” he said.

However, Jokowi said he would follow Luthfi-Yasin's campaign schedule in Grobogan Regency this afternoon.

“I am not came (Solo) to offer prayers. Follow Grobogan’s,” he said.

Jokowi's support for Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin

Over the past two days, Saturday and Sunday, Jokowi appeared to participate in the Luthfi-Yasin campaign in several areas of Central Java.

Before arriving at Tegal Regency, Jokowi and Luthfi-Yasin stopped in Purwokerto, Banyumas Regency on Saturday morning. The three figures greeted residents from an open jeep.

To reporters, Jokowi admitted that his arrival was at the invitation of Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin. Jokowi has also openly declared his support for both candidates.

“I was invited and I came because I support it,” he explained.

When asked why he supported Luthfi-Yasin, Jokowi was reluctant to explain it.

“Everyone knows why I chose Ahmad Luthfi, I don’t need to tell you,” he said.

Meanwhile, when interviewed by journalists from Tegal Regency, Jokowi assessed that the Luthfi-Yasin couple had a vision and mission that was easily accepted by the people of Central Java (Central Java).

“In my opinion, Mr. Luthfi has a clear vision and down-to-earth, that's all,” he explained.

Previously, Ahmad Luthfi disclosed that Jokowi would accompany his campaign activities.

“Yes, God willing,” he explained in the city of Semarang, Wednesday (11/13/2024).

However, Luthfi did not specify at the time in which areas Jokowi was participating in his campaign.

