On Coleen Rooney's relationship with her four sons and how they care for their father Wayne

Coleen Rooney flew to Australia to take part in this year's competition. I'm a celebrity, get me out of here!but the mother of four will no doubt miss her broods returning home.

The star is the wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney and together they have welcomed four sons: Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass, six. Coleen's older sons have expressed an interest in following in their sporting father's footsteps, while less is known about his younger sons.

Coleen will count on the support of her children to get through the difficult trials of the jungle. Find his children below

Kai, 15 years old

Coleen and Wayne welcomed their eldest son on November 2, 2009, and just like his father, the teenager is interested in football, even playing as Wayne's striker.

Kai signed for Manchester United's U16 team, having played for the club, who previously signed his father, since 2020. On the day he signed his first contract, Wayne posted: “I'm proud of this day .Kai signed for Man Utd. Keep it up.” I work hard, my son.”

© JMEnternational Kai follows in Wayne's footsteps

The youngster has high hopes for his future, hoping to play for the adult team when he is old enough. Speaking to the Mirror, he said: “That's where I see myself, but I have to get there with hard work and everything that goes on behind the scenes.”

In the same interview, Kai noted how his father was his “inspiration.”

Kai turned 15 shortly before his mother went into the jungle, and sharing her pride in her teenage son, she said: “Happy 15th birthday @kairooney.10. I love you so much and you make me burst of pride.”

Klay, 11 years old

Coleen and Wayne became parents for the second time on May 21, 2013, following the arrival of their second son, Klay.

©Instagram Klay is also interested in sports

Like Kai and Wayne, Klay explored his sporting side and participated in some soccer tournaments. However, football is not Klay's only interest and the youngster has also been involved in team rugby.

Pencil case, eight

Coleen and Wayne's third son was born on January 24, 2016, but the youngster often stays out of the spotlight.

©Instagram Coleen shared her pride in her son Kit

Announcing his arrival, proud dad Wayne shared: “Our beautiful baby boy arrived today. Kit Joseph Rooney. 8Ib 1oz. We are over the moon.”

Last May, the eight-year-old celebrated her very first communion, something Coleen was incredibly proud of. “I would have loved to do it again this weekend,” she said on Instagram. “Such a special day for Kit's first communion. Thank you to everyone who helped make it such a fantastic celebration.”

Cass, six years old

The couple's youngest child, Cass, was born on February 15, 2018. At the time of his birth, the proud mother of four wrote: “So happy to welcome our little boy… Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy one, 8 lb 10 oz. He is beautiful.

©Instagram Cass is Coleen's youngest child

Talk to GOOD MORNING! In 2018, Coleen revealed why she broke her naming tradition with her sons, whose names were all spelled with a “K” before Cass.

“I always liked the name Cassius and had thought about calling one of my other sons that and Cass for short,” Coleen explained. “And I like short names and Cass is pretty strong. And when I looked at the name in the name book, it was also written with a 'K'. But with a 'K' it meant merle, but with a 'C' had a clever meaning.”