Politics
On Coleen Rooney's relationship with her four sons and how they care for their father Wayne
Coleen Rooney flew to Australia to take part in this year's competition. I'm a celebrity, get me out of here!but the mother of four will no doubt miss her broods returning home.
The star is the wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney and together they have welcomed four sons: Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass, six. Coleen's older sons have expressed an interest in following in their sporting father's footsteps, while less is known about his younger sons.
Coleen will count on the support of her children to get through the difficult trials of the jungle. Find his children below
Kai, 15 years old
Coleen and Wayne welcomed their eldest son on November 2, 2009, and just like his father, the teenager is interested in football, even playing as Wayne's striker.
Kai signed for Manchester United's U16 team, having played for the club, who previously signed his father, since 2020. On the day he signed his first contract, Wayne posted: “I'm proud of this day .Kai signed for Man Utd. Keep it up.” I work hard, my son.”
The youngster has high hopes for his future, hoping to play for the adult team when he is old enough. Speaking to the Mirror, he said: “That's where I see myself, but I have to get there with hard work and everything that goes on behind the scenes.”
In the same interview, Kai noted how his father was his “inspiration.”
Kai turned 15 shortly before his mother went into the jungle, and sharing her pride in her teenage son, she said: “Happy 15th birthday @kairooney.10. I love you so much and you make me burst of pride.”
Klay, 11 years old
Coleen and Wayne became parents for the second time on May 21, 2013, following the arrival of their second son, Klay.
Like Kai and Wayne, Klay explored his sporting side and participated in some soccer tournaments. However, football is not Klay's only interest and the youngster has also been involved in team rugby.
Pencil case, eight
Coleen and Wayne's third son was born on January 24, 2016, but the youngster often stays out of the spotlight.
Announcing his arrival, proud dad Wayne shared: “Our beautiful baby boy arrived today. Kit Joseph Rooney. 8Ib 1oz. We are over the moon.”
Last May, the eight-year-old celebrated her very first communion, something Coleen was incredibly proud of. “I would have loved to do it again this weekend,” she said on Instagram. “Such a special day for Kit's first communion. Thank you to everyone who helped make it such a fantastic celebration.”
Cass, six years old
The couple's youngest child, Cass, was born on February 15, 2018. At the time of his birth, the proud mother of four wrote: “So happy to welcome our little boy… Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy one, 8 lb 10 oz. He is beautiful.
Talk to GOOD MORNING! In 2018, Coleen revealed why she broke her naming tradition with her sons, whose names were all spelled with a “K” before Cass.
“I always liked the name Cassius and had thought about calling one of my other sons that and Cass for short,” Coleen explained. “And I like short names and Cass is pretty strong. And when I looked at the name in the name book, it was also written with a 'K'. But with a 'K' it meant merle, but with a 'C' had a clever meaning.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/healthandbeauty/mother-and-baby/729647/coleen-rooney-relationship-four-sons-taking-after-wayne-rooney/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump, Elon Musk and new cabinet nominees party at the UFC
- PM Modi arrives in Nigeria, thanks President Tinubu for warm welcome during historic visit
- Bemidji State ends Gophers winning streak in men's hockey
- Trkiye aims to launch the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in 2025
- Blora residents happy to meet Jokowi and Luthfi-Yasin in person
- Biden lifts restrictions on Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons on Russian territory
- Trump names fossil fuel CEO and campaign donor Chris Wright as energy secretary
- Disappointing: Australia leaves Billie Jean King Cup by Slovakia | Tennis
- earthquake! 1.8 14 km west of West Petrolia, California | Lost Coast Outpost | Humboldt County News
- Federal politics live: Anthony Albanese to meet Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit
- Nigeria honors Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger | Latest news India
- Johnson sounds alarm after discussions between Scholz and Putin