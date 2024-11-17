'Saturday Night Live' Muddles Trump's Cabinet Picks; Alec Baldwin is RFK Jr.





Saturday Night Live's cold open featured Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) meeting in the Oval Office with President Joe Biden (Dana Carvey) and receiving a visit from some of the president-elect's new Cabinet picks.

“I'm largely picking the most epic cabinet ever,” Johnson's Trump said to Carvey's Biden. “They are some of the most vibrant, free-spirited, animal-killing, sexually criminal and medically insane people in the country.”

“Who are you thinking of?” » asked Biden.

“We have Elon and Gaetz. It’s a showdown between alien and predator,” Trump said.

Trump and Biden met at the White House on Wednesday, just hours before the president-elect launched a flurry of cabinet picks that seemed designed to “own the Liberals” as much as they were in line with the MAGA agenda. They included Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence, Matt Gaetz as attorney general, and Robert Kennedy Jr. as secretary of Health and Human Services. Gaetz has been accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl, which he denies. Kennedy has long claimed that vaccines cause autism, even though numerous studies have found no proof.

In the skit, Biden told Trump: “You're picking a bunch of weirdos to test how compliant the Senate will be with your policies.” »

“Yes, that’s what I do. This is all part of a very clever plan that I certainly thought about before you said that,” Trump responded.

Sarah Sherman played Gaetz and told Trump, “I'm going to do a great job.” If anyone tries to break the law, I will tell them what I said to my eyebrows: freeze! »

“Of course, I had to resign from Congress because the confirmation process comes at the busiest time of year for me…the women’s volleyball season.”

Alec Baldwin returned, this time as Robert Kennedy Jr.

“Americans need someone to teach them how to be healthy, someone like me, a 70-year-old man with movie star looks and a worm in his brain,” Kennedy said of Baldwin.

Trump said, “Bobby, I love you. I look forward to seeing what you will do with this country in terms of health and in the face of the measles epidemic.

Kennedy responded: “I care deeply about a woman's right to choose – to choose to give polio to her child. Then Kennedy complained, “I just wish people would take my nomination more seriously.” I have to go. I have a dead dolphin in my car. I think what if I saw it in half and threw it in Central Park.

