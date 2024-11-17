Four key issues President Bola Tinubu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agree on during their visit





Where did this photo come from? X/Presidency 57 minutes that we do not spend Nigeria and India promise to work together in economic development, defence, health and food security. This is part of what was said on Sunday in Abuja during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Bola Tinubu to Nigeria. This will be the first visit by an Indian head of state to Nigeria in 17 years following the visit of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in October 2007. But Modi is the fourth Indian prime minister to visit Nigeria. During the meeting, Indian and Nigerian leaders also agreed to collaborate in maritime, intelligence and counter-terrorism areas. According to a statement from the State House, President Tinubu recognizes India for various scholarship programs that help students learn. Oda issues they discussed include the security of West Africa and opportunities to promote cultural interaction between Nigeria and India. Key issues Nigeria and India agree on Discussions between Nigerian and Indian leaders focused on collaboration favorable to both countries. Due to the threat to the Gulf of Guinea and the Indian Ocean, both leaders agree that they must take better measures to protect maritime trade routes and combat piracy. Both countries promise to continue regular naval exercises and joint counter-piracy operations in the Gulf of Guinea to safeguard critical maritime routes. “The leaders condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border movements of terrorists and terrorist financing networks and safe havens. “They call for zero tolerance towards terrorism and the adoption of the General Convention on International Terrorism for the United Nations framework as well as the implementation of UNGA and UN Security Council resolutions United to fight terrorism and violent extremism,” he said. Prime Minister Modi explained how India was ready to support Nigeria's efforts to modernize its defense system. During the meeting, they also talked about CNG conversion and LNG supply. “Nigeria and India also agree to long-term contracts for the supply of crude oil and LNG and technical support for pipeline transportation security, CNG conversion and LPG bottling distribution” , the statement said. Where did this photo come from? X/Presidency Economic and commercial relationship President Tinubu and Prime Minister Modi agree on how they will collaborate on economic and trade issues. They highlight the economic relations that exist between Nigeria and India – India being one of the largest trading partners and contributor to Nigeria's economy. “Nigeria welcomes the contributions of the 200 Indian companies operating on behalf of which are generating substantial employment and investment opportunities,” said a joint statement from the two countries. While addressing the issue of expanding bilateral trade, the two leaders asked officials to finalize ongoing agreements, including the Economic Cooperation Agreement (ECA), Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) and the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), to boost trade. and investment. Agriculture and food security Although both leaders agreed, they agree that food security is important to develop, especially for the sake of the people of both countries. Nigeria also thanks India for the necessary concessions that help them provide rice when they need it. “They agree to collaborate in an area of ​​agriculture which includes agricultural machinery, high yield seeds, sharing of technical expertise, technologies and they agree to identify the means by which they will cooperate in these areas .” “The Indian side thanks the Nigerian side for supporting the Indian resolution requesting the UN to declare 2023 the International Year of Millets and agree to increase collaboration between India and Nigeria for millet acreage,” the joint statement said. Oda areas where President Tinubu and Prime Minister Modi are also addressing the issue of health and education. The two countries say they will increase their collaboration to focus on how they can create hospitals, diagnostic centers and use innovative health management systems. According to the joint statement, “both parties recognize the ongoing efforts of Indian hospitals operating in Nigeria and discuss the potential for increased collaboration to assist in the delivery of healthcare across the country.” The Indian government agreed to assist Nigeria with a platform that would help it improve the health sector. For the question of education, both points say that they will tie the wrapper well to build a relationship that will last. Both Modi and Tinubu discussed various scholarship programs that India is known for and how they help improve learning opportunities. Both parties agree to work together to encourage more Nigerian students to take advantage of these scholarship programs, the statement said. During the meeting of these leaders, President Tinubu honored Indian Prime Minister Modi with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger award. Meanwhile, from Nigeria, Modi will travel to Brazil for the G20 summit to be held in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19.

