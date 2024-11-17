Trump names climate change skeptic Chris Wright as energy secretary | Donald Trump News





President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Chris Wright, a prominent fracking mogul and outspoken climate change skeptic, to serve as energy secretary in his next administration.

As Energy Secretary, Chris will be a key leader, driving innovation, cutting red tape and ushering in a new golden age of American prosperity and world peace, Trump said in a statement. communicated on Saturday.

Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy, has long championed fossil fuel production as a cornerstone of economic growth, aligning closely with Trump's vision of achieving U.S. energy dominance.

Energy is the lifeblood that makes everything possible in life, Wright posted on X after the announcement. I can't wait to get to work.

A climate skeptic in charge

Wright has publicly denied the existence of a climate crisis. In a previous LinkedIn post, he rejected the idea of ​​a global energy transition, saying there was no climate crisis and denouncing the term carbon pollution as misleading.

There is no such thing as clean energy or dirty energy, all energy sources have both positive and negative impacts on the world, Wright wrote.

His views are emblematic of Trump's broader skepticism of environmental regulations and climate commitments, including the Paris Agreement, which Trump has once again pledged to abandon.

During his election campaign, Trump, who calls climate change a hoax, promised to boost the nation's fossil fuel industry to lower energy prices that have fueled inflation.

Wright will develop policy alongside North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, head of the newly created National Energy Council.

We will DRILL BABY DRILL, expand ALL forms of energy production to grow our economy and create good-paying jobs, Trump said Friday in announcing Burgums' nomination.

Wright has repeatedly criticized outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden's efforts to encourage the United States' transition to a low-carbon energy model and downplayed the importance of solar power.

Among his immediate priorities could be lifting the year-long pause on natural gas export permits put in place under President Biden.

His views notably put him at odds with Trump's main backer and informal advisor, Elon Musk, the boss of Tesla, who launched the electric car company and has invested heavily in solar energy.

Disastrous mistake

Harold Hamm, a longtime Trump ally and executive chairman of shale giant Continental Resources, praised Wright's expertise, saying his leadership would be crucial in expanding U.S. fossil fuel production. Mike Sommers, president of the American Petroleum Institute, echoed that sentiment, saying Wright's industrial experience gives him an important perspective and will help strengthen energy exports to U.S. allies.

But environmental advocates have criticized this choice. Jackie Wong, senior vice president for climate and energy at the Natural Resources Defense Council, described Wright as a champion of dirty fossil fuels and called his appointment a disastrous mistake.

The Energy Ministry should do everything in its power to develop and expand 21st century energy sources, without trying to promote dirty fuels from the last century, Wong said.

The Department of Energy also oversees nuclear safety, environmental cleanup of nuclear sites, and groundbreaking scientific research at its 17 national laboratories. Critics worry that Wright's appointment could overshadow these critical missions.

Controversial figures

Wright's nomination is part of a broader pattern of Trump's Cabinet selection, which features a mix of veteran conservatives and controversial figures. Other high-profile picks include Robert F Kennedy Jr, a vaccine skeptic, for health secretary, and former MP Tulsi Gabbard, known for her pro-Kremlin rhetoric, for director of national intelligence.

Pete Hegseth, a pro-Israel Fox News host with limited defense experience, was chosen to lead the Pentagon, while former congressman Matt Gaetz, who was investigated for alleged sex trafficking, was chosen for the role of attorney general.

