



He common this message on X on November 17. No one will stop Putin with phone calls. Last night's attack, one of the largest in this war, proved that telephone diplomacy cannot replace real support for Ukraine from the entire West, the Polish Prime Minister stressed, commenting the effectiveness of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. . Read also:Putin's response to calls: Ukrainian president and foreign minister respond to Russia's massive attack The next few weeks will be decisive, not only for the war itself but also for our future, concluded Donald Tusk. Read also:Russia launches massive missile attack on Ukraine's energy network: explosions rock several regions On Friday, November 15, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had their first phone call in almost two years. According to the German government press service, during the interview, Scholz condemned Russian aggression against Ukraine and urged Putin to end the fighting and withdraw Russian troops.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's call to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying such talks were meaningless.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he supports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's position that the conversation between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Vladimir Putin was a Pandora's box.

The meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was organized with the agreement of the leaders of the United States, Britain and France during US President Joe Biden's visit to Berlin on October 18.

