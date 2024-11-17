PDIP spokesperson says there is panic, Ganjar discusses the effect of Jokowi's campaign in Purwokerto

Suara.com – Chairman of the DPP PDI Perjuangan Ganjar Pranowo spoke about the steps taken by the 7th President Joko Widodo or Jokowi to come down from the mountains to participate in the campaign for the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin couple in the Central Java gubernatorial election.

It is known that Jokowi was present during the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin open campaign in Purwokerto, Banyumas Regency, Saturday (11/16/2024).

Regarding Jokowi's steps, Ganjar admitted that there was no problem. According to the former governor of Central Java, Jokowi could participate in the campaign because he has stepped down as head of state.

“Yes. It's over,” Ganjar told Suara.com, Sunday (17/11/2024).

Ganjar only reminded that no rules had been violated.

“The important thing is that no rules are broken,” he said.

Asked about the effect of Jokowi's campaign on the Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi PDIP couple, Ganjar responded calmly.

“The PDI’s struggle continues to advance,” he said.

Previously, PDI Perjuangan spokesperson Aryo Seno Bagaskoro considered Jokowi's decision to directly participate in the campaign of candidate pair Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin in the Central Java regional elections as a form of panic.

“Regarding the fall of President Jokowi at different times, winning the parliamentary elections is for us a form of expressing panic,” Seno told Suara.com, Saturday (16/11/2024).

Indeed, another pair of Central Java governor-vice governor candidates, namely Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi, are ahead in various electability surveys.

“Of course, it might be natural to think that it is necessary to have leverage,” he said.

This is the same thing that happened in the Jakarta legislative elections, where the number 1 candidate pair Ridwan Kamil-Suswono lost in terms of electability to the candidate pair promoted by the PDIP, namely Pramono-Rano .

“Of course, other methods or levers might be needed to be able to compete with this investigation,” he said.

Jokowi goes down the mountain

The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, accompanied by gubernatorial candidate and Deputy Governor of Central Java, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, boarded a jeep to participate in a carnival of campaign opened in Purwokerto, Banyumas Regency, Central Java, Saturday (11/16/2024). (ANTARA/Sumarwoto)

Previously, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), came down from the mountain to participate in the campaign for the duo of candidates for Governor and Deputy Governor of Central Java, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin (Luthfi-Yasin) in Purwokerto. , Banyumas Regency, Saturday (16/11/2024).

In this open campaign, Jokowi and the Luthfi-Yasin couple participated in the carnival from the hotel (where they were staying) to where they could exchange cheap daily necessities in the courtyard of Hetero Space Purwokerto in getting into a jeep.

Along the way, Jokowi also handed out T-shirts to the public and occasionally pointed at the Luthfi-Yasin couple behind him.

Upon arrival at the Hetero Space construction site, Jokowi immediately got out of the jeep and left the scene to return to his car which was waiting on Jalan Merdeka, Purwokerto.

Jokowi admitted to reporters that he was invited by the Luthfi-Yasin campaign team to attend this activity.

“I was invited, I came, I saw the extraordinary enthusiasm of the people,” he said.