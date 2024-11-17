India's Narendra Modi receives Nigeria's second highest national honor





Nigeria has bestowed its second highest national honour, that of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The award, presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House in Abuja, recognizes Modi's contributions to strengthening India-Nigeria relations and his global statesmanship. Prime Minister Modi, the first Indian leader to visit Nigeria in 17 years, expressed gratitude for the honor, dedicating it to the people of India and the enduring friendship between the two nations. I am deeply honored to receive the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger Award. This recognition reflects the common aspirations of our 1.4 billion citizens and the strong bond between India and Nigeria, » Modi said. The honor places Modi alongside the late Queen Elizabeth II as one of the few foreign leaders to receive the GCON, highlighting the historic significance of the event. Focus on strategic partnership Modis' visit comes as the two democracies aim to strengthen cooperation in critical sectors, including energy, agriculture, fintech and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Highlighting Nigeria's central role in Africa, Modi highlighted India's commitment to strengthening ties with the continent and promoting the priorities of the Global South. India and Nigeria share a relationship based on mutual respect, cooperation and a vision of shared prosperity. Together we will work to advance the interests of our people and the African continent as a whole, Modi remarked. Symbolic welcome Earlier in the day, Modi was welcomed with ceremonial honors, including the symbolic ceremony Key to the city of Abuja, presented by the Nigerian Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. This gesture signifies the trust and respect given to the Indian leader by Nigerian leaders and citizens. Broader diplomatic agenda Modi's visit to Nigeria is part of a three-country tour, with subsequent stops in Brazil for the G20 summit and Guyana to strengthen South-South cooperation. This trip marks a crucial step in India's diplomatic approach aimed at strengthening ties between emerging economies.

For Nigeria, the visit and this high-profile award highlight its strategic engagement with India, a key partner in trade, technology and development. As the two countries chart a course for expanded collaboration, the visit paves the way for deeper integration and shared progress in the years to come. What to know Modi becomes the second foreign leader to receive Nigeria's GCON, after Queen Elizabeth II in 1969. Discussions with Nigerian leaders focused on economic growth, energy security and cultural exchanges. India remains one of Nigeria's largest trading partners, with bilateral trade exceeding $15 billion annually.

Follow us for the latest news and market insights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nairametrics.com/2024/11/17/indias-narendra-modi-honoured-with-nigerias-2nd-highest-national-award/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos