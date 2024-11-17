Experts sound alarm as Trump considers pardoning January 6 attackers | Attack on the US Capitol





If Donald Trump keeps his promise to pardon those who participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, lawyers and lawmakers who oppose such measures won't be able to stop him, legal experts say.

If Trump does indeed grant the pardon, it could signal to many of his supporters that there was nothing illegal about the riots to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, and it would undermine the U.S. Constitution, experts said .

That sends the message that Trump decides what is and is not actionable under U.S. criminal law, said Kimberly Wehle, a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law who has studied constitutional law and the separation of powers.

Trump, who has not admitted losing the 2020 presidential election, described the insurrection as a day of love and called the rioters incredible patriots. These people, however, damaged the Capitol; around 140 police officers were injured. Four responding police officers have also since committed suicide and the FBI said it was an act of domestic terrorism.

The federal government has filed charges against more than 1,500 people. More than 1,000 people have pleaded guilty or been found guilty. The FBI is also still searching for those who allegedly participated in the attack.

During his campaign, Trump said issuing a full pardon with an apology to many would be a top priority.

Presidents granting pardons is nothing new, and they are allowed to do so under the Constitution. The long list includes President George Washington, who issued a presidential pardon in 1795 to those engaged in the Whiskey Rebellion in Pennsylvania; President Gerald Ford, who granted his predecessor, Richard Nixon, a full, free, and absolute pardon for crimes he committed as president; and President Bill Clinton, who pardoned Marc Rich, a fugitive financier who fled the United States after his indictment.

Many parties historically could face criticism from those who think someone didn't deserve this type of waiver, said Mary McCord, a former federal prosecutor and executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection.

The difference here is that we're talking about more than 1,500 people whose efforts, individually and collectively, weren't just violent. [they] These measures were also taken in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying the electoral college ballots and thus overriding the will of the voters.

Since Trump's election, people convicted of crimes for their actions on Jan. 6 have said they look forward to being pardoned. Lawyers for defendants who have not been convicted also asked judges to delay court proceedings because of Trump's promises to drop criminal charges.

Among those who expressed enthusiasm was Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, a naval base security officer who was one of the first people to enter the Capitol. He was convicted of obstructing an official proceeding and sentenced to four years in prison.

Hale-Cusanelli also expressed support for Hitler and spoke at Trump's New Jersey golf club as part of a Jan. 6 fundraiser for the defendants, National Public Radio reported.

Trump delivered a video message to attendees in which he called them incredible patriots.

“I spent three years behind bars for protesting Biden's rigged election,” said Hale-Cusanelli, who previously expressed remorse for her actions, the Washington Post reported. I've been waiting patiently for this day All my Gulag guys are coming back from prison We were innocent on January 6th and we were still innocent!

Prosecutors, judges and lawmakers could not stop Trump from taking such action, because Article 2 of the Constitution gives presidents the right to pardon all offenses against the United States, except cases of impeachment.

The Supreme Court gave the president additional powers in July when it ruled in a case regarding Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election that presidents have substantial immunity for actions that fall within core constitutional powers from the office.

That would likely give the president immunity even if he granted a pardon in exchange for a bribe, Wehle said. The court ruled that any crime committed by the president using official power is above the law and said very specifically that the pardon power is essential, so you cannot look into the reason for the pardon.

It is nevertheless possible that public opinion will influence Trump. While Trump resoundingly defeated Kamala Harris, only a third of Americans support such pardons, according to a recent survey by YouGov and Economist. About a quarter of Republicans oppose pardons.

During the campaign, a spokesperson said Trump would consider pardoning the Jan. 6 defendants on a case-by-case basis upon his return to the White House.

McCord argued that most people who voted for Trump did so for economic reasons rather than the Jan. 6 numbers.

There is nothing in the polls I have seen that suggests that the majority of those who voted for Trump did so because of his election promises of political prosecutions and pardons for the January 6 attackers, a McCord said.

If Trump keeps his promise to pardon the rioters, he could later face consequences, including impeachment by Congress, said Jeffrey Crouch, an assistant professor at American University and an expert on federal executive clemency.

There could be political consequences for the president or his political party at the polls, Crouch said. Moreover, the president must always keep in mind the judgment of history.

Wehle said she was more concerned about some of Trump's other recent moves, like requiring the Senate to authorize recess appointments, which would mean he could install officials without confirmation from lawmakers, and Elon Musk joining Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Wehle said: “While Republican sycophants are prepared to sell out the entire Constitution and democracy, which appears to be Donald Trump's unapologetically, unmitigated and publicly stated plan, we are currently in a very deep situation on the question of whether our system of government will survive the next decade. » four years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/17/trump-pardon-january-6-rioters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos