Force, “the only thing that stops Putin” DW 11/16/2024





DW: We're speaking a week after Donald Trump won the US presidential election. During his campaign, Trump often said that Russia would not have attacked Ukraine if he had been president in 2022. Is he right? What would Trump have done differently to stop Russia from attacking?

HR McMaster: We will never know for sure. But I think it's possible that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin would not have invaded Ukraine. Because Trump, in fact, is rather unpredictable.

McMaster served as national security adviser under Trump from February 2017 to April 2018Image: Alex Brandon/AP Photo/picture alliance

In your book “At War With Ourselves,” you describe how you advised President Trump to negotiate from a position of strength. Should Ukraine negotiate with Russia now?

No, I don't think so. I think what should happen, and I think it's unlikely to happen, is to provide Ukraine with the full range of capabilities that it needs, but also sufficient capabilities. The Russians have suffered more casualties in the last month than in any month of the war. I don't think it's sustainable. That's one of the reasons they have North Korean troops there.

Now is the time to give Ukraine the capabilities it needs. Because they are under physical duress due to the sustained Russian offensive, especially in the east, and now perhaps also in the Kharkiv region. But they are also under psychological duress because the president[-elect] Trump and others entering his administration have expressed doubts about their willingness to maintain support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his own “victory plan” shortly before the elections, including to Trump. And one of the points of that plan is: “Give us the green light to use American, British or French cruise missiles to strike deep inside Russia, about 300 miles.” [about 480 kilometers]“Would you advise Trump to do this?

I would advise him to do it against military targets.

But what will Trump say? You know him well.

I think he'd probably say “no” at this point. It seems that the president[-elect] Trump and some of those around him are still working under the illusion that Putin can somehow be reconciled and that there can be some sort of understanding with him. The only thing that stops Putin is force.

Trump's victory in the US election puts the relationship with Putin in the spotlight

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video.

The key question for Ukraine and its partners is: Will Trump try to force Ukraine to negotiate with Russia now on unfavorable terms, such as ceding land? Or will he stop sending military aid to Ukraine, which is the key question?

I hope he does neither. I'm worried, because I'm sure many people in the US and Europe will. We have heard ideas that he would lure Russia into negotiations by threatening to provide Ukraine with the full range of capabilities it needs and on a much larger scale. And then he will force Ukraine to sit at the negotiating table by threatening to suspend its aid. And of course this results in a misunderstanding of the nature of war. I do not know of a single example in history of a favorable diplomatic settlement resulting from an unfavorable military situation on the ground.

There are people in the United States and Europe who say that Russia cannot be beaten and therefore Ukraine cannot win. Russia is too big and too strong, they say. Do you disagree?

Russia is deeply weak. That doesn't mean they don't have elements of strength, right? Putin can still brandish the nuclear saber. He still has some cyber abilities. It has long range strike capabilities and more. But think about the fragility of this regime. Why isn’t Putin experiencing a second round of mobilization? Because the Russian people will not stand for it. Why is he bringing in North Koreans? Because he has a real labor problem. Consider Wagner's attack on Moscow [the short-lived coup against Russian authorities in southeastern Russia in June 2023 Editor’s note].

And so, I think we embrace our fears. And Putin is a tyrant, a street thug and a coward, I believe, all at the same time. When he encounters strong resistance from Europe and the United States, he will back down. Germany is going through a difficult political transition, but I think we need Europeans to step up, as the Poles and the Baltic states have done.

Ukrainian defender Kaja Kallas set to become EU's top diplomat

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video.

Vice President-elect JD Vance was speaking at the Munich Security Conference in February and said, “Yes, we support Ukraine, but we don't have enough weapons in the United States. » Is he right?

He's right: it's a risk you take to provide these capabilities. If Ukraine stops Russia, perhaps that means we will have the time we need to increase this defense industrial base, strengthen our defenses in the free world and in NATO in particular, and prevent a Third World War. I think that's what's at stake right now: World War III. Because it's not just about Russia, it's also about this axis of aggressors. One could also view Russia's war against Ukraine as China's proxy war against the West using Russia.

So what is Trump's plan for Ukraine?

For him, it is really important to place everything in the context of American interests. And that's what I hope some of the advisors around him can do, people like Marco Rubio, who is the nominee for secretary of state, who was an internationalist, right? He is not an isolationist. Congressman [Michael] Waltz, who will be the national security advisor, who understands defense and national security issues very well. I hope these are people who will help the president[-elect] Trump understands that enduring support for Ukraine is in America's interest.

HR McMaster is a retired lieutenant general in the United States Army. From February 2017 to April 2018, he served as national security advisor to President Donald Trump. He is a senior research fellow at Stanford University. His book “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House” was published in August 2024.

