



Former British leader Boris Johnson says recent talks between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are an extremely alarming signal. Points of attention After Scholz's meeting with Putin, there is a risk of a return to the “Norman format”.

Boris Johnson recalled that Ukraine is an absolutely innocent party and that it needs more support from its allies.

Johnson urged Western leaders to resume their minds According to the British leader, there is a risk of a return to the “Norman format” after Scholz's meeting with Putin. What is important to understand is that we are talking about negotiations regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which were aimed at a peaceful settlement and in which Germany and France also participated. I fear that Volodymyr Zelensky is absolutely right. We risk returning to the terrible Norman Franco-German format, which treated Russia and Ukraine as equal interlocutors in an internal conflict. Boris Johnson Former Prime Minister of Great Britain The former British leader once again reminded the international community that it was the Russian dictator who launched the full-scale invasion and that “Ukraine is a completely innocent party.”



I fear that Volodymyr Zelensky is absolutely right. We risk returning to the horrible Norman Franco-German format that treated Russia and Ukraine as equally valid interlocutors in an internal dispute. https://t.co/xBip68Y7Lf – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 15, 2024 How Zelensky commented on the conversation between Scholz and Putin The Ukrainian leader believes that currently the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, does not want to negotiate an end to the war against Ukraine. According to the head of state, the Russian dictator has started negotiations with foreign leaders to end his international isolation. I think Putin doesn't want peace at all, but that doesn't mean he doesn't want to sit down with one of the leaders (at the negotiating table, editor's note). Because for him, it is the destruction of political isolation. It is beneficial for him to sit down, talk and not come to an agreement. He can't go out, and talking means going somewhere, which means he has to unblock him. C'est la destruction de l'isolement Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine Furthermore, the head of state added that Putin wanted to negotiate surrender terms with Ukraine, but no one would allow him to do so.

