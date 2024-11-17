



Chalmers says he's still working on March budget Treasurer Jim Chalmers said he is working to maintain a budget, as planned, in March. But the current focus is on the mid-year budget update. “The Expenditure Review Committee met for, I think, six or seven hours last Tuesday,” he says. RN breakfast. “It's been going on for a lot longer than that, and that's because we're preparing for the mid-year budget update (together), and then the focus will shift pretty quickly to a budget in March.” A frantic last fortnight of session for Labor The government is in for a busy fortnight as it attempts to break the legislative deadlock before Parliament adjourns for the year. So what does a successful fortnight look like for Treasurer Jim Chalmers? “For me, the emphasis is on housing and pensions,” he explains. ABC Breakfast RN. He says he hopes to be able to introduce legislation on tax credits for the production of green hydrogen and critical minerals as part of the Future Made in Australia plan. As for whether the government was close to an agreement with the Greens on several key bills, Chalmers says he doesn't want to get ahead of the Senate. But he urged the small party to do “the right and responsible thing” and pass Labor’s Help to Buy Bill. “We know there are a lot of negotiations going on right now,” he says. “We know we are short on parliamentary capacity this year at least, and so we want to get as much done as possible.” Chalmers plans to tax banks to keep rural branches open Chalmers He is asked again if he plans to impose a tax on banks to help keep branches open in regional and rural areas. The treasurer says it's “no secret” that the decline of banking services in regional areas poses a challenge for many Australians. “So it shouldn't surprise people to learn that we're engaging with the banks and others quite regularly to try to find solutions here,” he says. He confirms that the Treasury is engaging with the financial sector and banks to see if the government can do anything. People want to use digital payments, says Chalmers Due to the decline in the use of checks, the payment method will no longer be issued from mid-2028 and will no longer be accepted by September 2029. Treasurer Jim Chalmers says this plan was reported a short time ago and has a “fairly long presence.” It comes as the Treasurer revealed his proposed “cash mandate” to ensure Australians will still be able to use banknotes to buy essential goods. “We maintain a permanent role for cash, just to recognize people's choices,” he said. ABC RN Breakfast. “We know what the direction of travel is here. “We know that the majority of people want to pay digitally. Most people want to pay digitally. “But we want to make sure that for some people who still need this option, this option is still available to them.” Could banks be charged taxes to keep rural branches open? Banks are rapparently faces a $350 million levy to ensure rural branches stay open. Treasurer Jim Chalmers was asked about the proposal while he was in ABC's News Breakfast earlier. “I don't think it's any secret that maintaining regional banking services is a major challenge for many Australians. It's a challenge that we've also been focused on,” he says. “It also shouldn’t be particularly surprising that we engage in conversations and consultations with the banks from time to time to see if we can do better here.” When asked directly if this was something the Treasury was considering, Chalmers replied: “Yes, Treasury has these kinds of conversations all the time, yes,” he says. “I’m not trying to be careful about it.” “Cash is a lifeline for 1.5 million Australians” 'No need to worry' about whether Labor will be a one-term government: Chalmers Is Chalmers worried about the future of the Albanian government? (ABC News: Ian Cutmore) With the federal election approaching, will Treasurer Jim Chalmers Are you worried about him being part of a one-term government? “I don’t think it’s very helpful to worry about it,” he says. ABC News Breakfast. “You know, my job is to try to make the right economic decisions for the right economic reasons and I am confident that we have done that. “Politics will take care of itself. “I focus on economic numbers, not opinion poll numbers.” Trump is 'unstable,' says Lambie Jacqui Lambie didn't mince her words on morning television. (ABC News: Matt Roberts) Continuing on the same theme, independent senator Jacqui Lambié said Donald Trump is just going to do what he wants, so it doesn't matter who the US president-elect is “dealing with”. “I find it very, very chaotic,” she says. “So I don't think it really matters who deals with Trump. Trump is going to make his own decisions and he will do what he wants. “So it doesn’t matter who he’s dealing with. “He is unstable and I remind you, he is unstable.” Greens Senator Nick McKim says Dutton and Trump are “cut from the same cloth.” “It’s not a fabric that the Greens are big fans of,” he adds. The panel is also asked if they think the Coalition will emulate Trump ahead of the election. Lambie says people are really concerned about the cost of living and want leaders to explain how they are going to fix it. The coalition is not naive and will not imitate the United States (Barnaby Joyce) Polling for the Australian Financial Review suggests more voters think Peter Duton it would be better to negotiate with Donald Trump that Antoine Albanais. Speaking on Seven, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek says Albanese and Trump started their working relationship off on the right foot. “The Prime Minister has already had a wonderful conversation with Mr. Trump, and in that conversation they made the point that we have very good, close relationships, whether it's the Democrats or the Republicans in power in the United States, or the Liberals or Labor in Australia,” she says. National leader Barnaby Joyce, who was also on the panel, suggests that perhaps the voters surveyed thought they saw similarities between the two leaders. “They might believe he has similarities in that he will put aside some of the rhetoric, put aside some of the noble causes that lead to misery and really focus on the Australian people,” he says. But will the Coalition seek to emulate Trump in its own election campaign? Joyce says he doesn't think they will. “We are not so naive as to believe that we are the United States and start imitating them.” Cash will remain king for the most part Businesses will be required to accept cash to pay for groceries, fuel and other essentials, under the federal government's planned “cash mandate.” Although cash is legal tender, there is currently no legislative requirement to accept cash, provided a business offers an alternative payment method without fees. Treasurer Jim Chalmerssaid the government would begin consultations on a “cash mandate” before the end of the year, but its implementation would likely wait until after the election. However, the government is moving forward with its timetable to phase out controls. Chalmers said he had written to the CEOs of the big four banks expressing his hope that they would continue to meet the needs of check users until September 2029. You can find out more at political journalist Tom Crowley on the link below. Albanese to meet Xi Jinping By Brett Worthington in Rio Antoine Albanais arrived in Rio de Janeiro and will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this evening. The two men are touring South America for a series of week-long summits with world leaders. The Rio meeting will be the first time Albanese and Xi have met since the prime minister's visit to Beijing last year. It comes as relations with Australia's biggest trading partner stabilized after years of diplomatic freeze, during which China imposed devastating tariffs on key Australian imports. It also comes after Chinese state media last week praised Albanese, describing him as the type of leader others should follow in their dealings with China and the United States. Xi is using his time touring Latin America to strike up to 30 bilateral deals and appears eager to curry favor with countries that might otherwise have turned to the United States. Xi met with the outgoing US President Joe Biden yesterday and said he would work with the new Trump administration. But he insisted there would be consequences if the United States started a trade war with his country. Good morning Hello friends! Welcome to our live politics blog. Courtney Gould from the ABC Parliament team here to guide you through the day. The pollies are back in town for the last half-session of the year, with dozens of bills still to be resolved. So don't be surprised if these last two weeks are filled with a bit of chaotic energy. Elsewhere, American Ambassador Caroline Kennedy will speak to the National Press Club later today. Let's go.

