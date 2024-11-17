PM Modi arrives in Nigeria, thanks President Tinubu for warm welcome during historic visit





New Delhi, November 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abuja on Sunday, marking his first-ever visit to Nigeria as part of a three-country tour that will also include stops in Brazil and Guyana. Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu personally welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the Abuja airport, highlighting the importance of the visit in strengthening ties between India and Nigeria. Speaking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi thanked President Tinubu. “Landed a short time ago in Nigeria. Thank you for the warm welcome. May this visit deepen the bilateral friendship between our nations,” PM Modi tweeted. Prime Minister Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the West African country in 17 years. “I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his first visit to Nigeria, which is also the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to our beloved country since 2007. Our bilateral discussions will seek to expand the strategic partnership between the two countries and strengthen cooperation in critical sectors. Welcome to Nigeria, PM Modi @narendramodi,” Nigerian President Tinubu said on Sunday. Invited by Nigerian President Tinubu, Prime Minister Modi was warmly received in Abuja by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. The minister handed over the key to the city of Abuja to Prime Minister Modi, symbolizing the trust and honor of the Nigerian people, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA). President Tinubu expressed his eagerness to welcome Prime Minister Modi, saying their discussions are aimed at expanding strategic partnerships and strengthening cooperation in key sectors. “Welcome to Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi,” Tinubu said in a message on X. PM Modi responded with gratitude, sharing images of his arrival and expressing hope to deepen the bilateral friendship between India and Nigeria . The three-country tour, scheduled from November 16 to 21, will begin with Nigeria before Prime Minister Modi heads to Brazil to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. The trip will conclude with a historic state visit to Guyana, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over 50 years. Prime Minister Modi earlier said, “At the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build on our strategic partnership based on a common belief in democracy and pluralism. I also look forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sarkaritel.com/pm-modi-arrives-in-nigeria-thanks-president-tinubu-for-warm-welcome-on-historic-visit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos