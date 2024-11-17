Trump, Elon Musk and new cabinet nominees party at the UFC





Donald Trump attends Ultimate Fighting Championship event with top cabinet picks

Donald Trump received a warm welcome as he celebrated his election victory at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in New York alongside Elon Musk and some of his cabinet picks.

Trump entered the arena to loud music and cheers from the UFC 309 crowd at Maddison Square Garden.

He spent most of the night sitting between UFC President Dana White and Tesla CEO Musk.

Also present were two of Trump's top Cabinet picks, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, as well as Vivek Ramaswamy, who with Musk will lead the Department of Government Effectiveness' cost-cutting department.

Getty Images

Trump was joined by cabinet pick Tulsi Gabbard and billionaire Elon Musk

Trump enthusiastically welcomed podcaster and UFC announcer Joe Rogan, who endorsed the president-elect after he appeared on his show before the election.

Trump greeted his fans, who chanted “USA” as he made his way to the octagon, before diving into applause and dancing as the UFC broadcast footage celebrating his election victory over Kamala Harris.

Getty Images

Trump greeted Joe Rogan enthusiastically

Jon Jones, who retained his UFC heavyweight title, then celebrated by walking towards Trump to hand him his title.

“I want to say a big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight,” Jones said, receiving a huge roar of approval from the crowd.

Getty Images

Trump is a longtime supporter of the UFC, attending several of its live events over the years.

He generally receives a warm reception from fans, although he received a few boos at a UFC event in 2019, near the end of his first term as president.

White has been one of Trump's most high-profile supporters.

The UFC president gave a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, saying: “I'm in the tough business and this man is the toughest, most resilient human being I've ever met of my whole life.”

