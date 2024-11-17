Politics
Biden issues warning on China's trade policy in private meeting with Xi at Peru summit
President Joe Biden pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping in a private meeting Saturday on the People's Republic of China's unfair trade policies after President-elect Donald Trump made stopping the country's trade practices a key to his winning program.
The outgoing Biden, 81, stressed that federal officials would take necessary steps to intercept any use of advanced technologies that compromise the national security of the United States or its allies. the White House said in a statement.
Biden met Xi at the Chinese leaders' hotel for the third and final time of his presidency, at the end of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South America.
The private discussion came after Biden made a major mistake in his public comments to Xi, calling the relationship between the two countries an alliance, before quickly correcting himself.
“We are the most important alliance or the most important relationship in the world, and how we get along can impact the rest of the world,” Biden said, according to several media outlets.
“Our two countries cannot therefore let this competition degenerate into conflict. This is our responsibility and over the last four years I think we have proven that it is possible to maintain this relationship.
Xi appeared to express concern that the Republican president-elect could create a divide in China-U.S. relations when he regains control of the White House, according to multiple media reports.
China is willing to work with the new U.S. administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage differences so as to move toward a smooth transition of China-U.S. relations for the benefit of the two peoples, Xi said through the intermediary of an interpreter.
Trump, 78, has threatened to resume his trade war with China, waged during his first term, in an effort to negotiate a new economic pact that would benefit American businesses.
It now calls for a universal 10-20% tariff on all imports into the United States from all countries and an additional 60% tariff on all imports from China.
Trump also called for a global COVID-19 reparations conference, at which the Chinese government could be charged trillions for its role in the origins of the pandemic that has killed more than a million people. Americans.
Last year, Trump also proposed forcing China to pay $50 trillion in reparations for the virus, which some parts of the U.S. government, including the FBI, said came from a lab leak from Wuhan.
Behind closed doors, Biden and Xi discussed a series of controversial issues, including the economy, cybersecurity, Taiwan and Ukraine, for which Biden condemned North Korea for deploying thousands of troops to Russia, according to the White House.
The two leaders also agreed to assess the risks of artificial intelligence, maintain human control over the decision to use nuclear weapons, preserve an open line of communication and reduce China's production of fentanyl.
An estimated 223,000 Americans died of the medicine mainly coming from China during Biden's first three years in office and Republicans have criticized him for not doing sooner to stop the flow.
Biden and Xi began their day at the 21-nation summit in Lima, Peru, where dignitaries donned brown scarves, part of the summit ritual in which world leaders wear traditional clothing of the host country, to a photo shoot.
Biden was relegated to the back of the conference's annual family photo while Xi enjoyed a front-and-center position alongside Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.
The outgoing president, who leaves office on January 20, is expected to arrive in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday for the annual G20 summit of leaders of the world's most economically prosperous countries.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2024/11/16/us-news/biden-issues-warning-over-chinas-trade-policies-during-private-meeting-with-xi-at-peru-summit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Johns Hopkins Falls to MIddlebury, 3-1, in NCAA quarterfinals
- 46 US lawmakers ask Biden to seek release of Imran Khan
- Oklahoma high school football 2024 playoff quarterfinals
- Research on the association between cannabis use and genotoxicity and transgenerational health effects
- Jokowi returns to campaign for Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, this time in Blora and Grobogan: Okezone News
- Voted one of the 'best' in Britain, camping near Plymouth is pure luxury
- 'He's doing everything for show': Kara Swisher reacts to Trump's cabinet picks
- More than 40 US lawmakers write to President Biden demanding the release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
- Hockey tops Bates in OT to advance to NCAA Final Four
- Donald Trump “may not be as bad as you fear”, says Boris Johnson
- Jokowi Blusukan at the market with Solo mayoral candidates
- Health workers go on trial in Türkiye, accused of private healthcare system linked to 10 infant deaths