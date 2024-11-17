Fahri Hamzah: Many houses are uninhabitable in NTB





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Deputy Minister of Housing and Settlement Areas (PKP) Fahri Hamzah carried out an inspection or sudden inspection of the construction site of the Self-Sufficient Housing Stimulation Assistance Program (BSPS) in Central Regency of Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, on Sunday, November 17, 2024. This measure was taken to observe the condition of the houses of people who received housing assistance from the government.

“So, together with the Regent of Central Lombok, I saw directly that there are still many uninhabitable houses in NTB,” he said in an official statement received by Tempo, Sunday, November 17, 2024.

On this occasion, Fahri highlighted the worrying state of social housing, where many houses are occupied by more than one head of family and do not have adequate sanitation. For this reason, he also asked local residents to continue to maintain the spirit of mutual cooperation and mutual assistance, especially when there are disadvantaged people who want to build or repair houses.

“Like the house of the grandmother who was over 100 years old that I visited and who lived with four generations, namely her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at home,” he said. he declared.

The Gelora party politician said that in addition to providing housing to the community, he would also encourage the provision of sanitation and sanitation (MCK) facilities. According to him, it is about creating a decent and healthy house so that residents can live comfortably.

Fahri believes that the BSPS program has worked well so far, but there is still a need to provide more sanitation facilities. Thus, houses renovated to become habitable must also be equipped with adequate sanitary facilities. Apart from this, the public should also be made aware of the importance of maintaining cleanliness, including disposing of waste in the right place.

“We also insist that in houses located on the banks of rivers, there should be no dumping of waste into the course of the river. The main priority of the BSPS program, apart from the house quality improvement program, is MCK Basically all houses in Indonesia must have good MCK, the kitchen must be good and the facilities healthy to the standards of the house,” he said.

Furthermore, Acting Regent of Central Lombok Abdul Aziz affirmed that the government, through the Nusa Tenggara I Housing Delivery Implementation Center (P2P), had provided assistance for the construction of 883 uninhabitable housing units for residents of central Lombok. Meanwhile, in Bunut Baok Village, Praya District, Central Lombok Regency, 42 housing units received assistance under the BSPS program.

“We also encourage people who benefit from the BSPS program to be self-sufficient in terms of funds and energy because the amount of stimulus assistance is only IDR 20 million per housing unit. We hope that with the BSPS program, the development of this area can be better because the nature is beautiful, there are rivers and beautiful habitable houses,” he said.

