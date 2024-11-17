Trump returned to Madison Square Garden for UFC fight: latest updates





Donald Trump is returning to Madison Square Garden this evening to attend an Ultimate Fighting Championship event at the New York arena.

The president-elect returned to the famous venue just weeks after his controversial campaign rally. Attendees greeted him with thunderous cheers as he entered alongside UFC CEO Dana White, billionaire ally Elon Musk, cabinet pick Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President of the Mike Johnson Room. Popular podcaster Joe Rogan was also in attendance and greeted Trump with a friendly handshake.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to hold key positions in his second administration and tonight named fracking CEO Chris Wright as energy secretary.

Wright, CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy, is a staunch advocate for oil and gas development and one of the industry's loudest voices against efforts to combat climate change.

Trump's transition team is also battling serious allegations surrounding Matt Gaetz as attorney general and Pete Hegseth as defense secretary.

A woman who testified before the House Ethics Committee investigating Gaetz claims she saw him have sex with a minor, her lawyer told ABC. Gaetz denies any wrongdoing.

The president-elect's transition team was also reportedly “stunned” by a sexual assault allegation about Hegseth that only emerged within 48 hours of his announcement for the top Defense job, CNN reports. He has denied all accusations.

Most of Trump's nominees for key roles are his MAGA friends. They also questioned climate change

The former president, who pledged to drill, baby, drill, during his second term, called climate change a scam. Many of his candidates share this thought.

This year has been the hottest on record on Earth, fueled by the fossil fuel industry's continued production of greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the planet's atmosphere. Without reductions, the Earth could pass worrying tipping points, with consequences for all its inhabitants.

Graig GraziosiNovember 17, 2024 2:43 p.m.

ANALYSIS: Trump's controversial cabinet choices will cost him political capital. Are they going to bankrupt him before he even takes office?

And he appears to be repeating one of Bush's most infamous mistakes.

Andrew FeinbergNovember 17, 2024 2:15 p.m.

Watch: Progressive Members of Congress Prepare to 'Defy' Trump's Fights Progressive Members of Congress Prepare to 'Defy' Trump's Fights

Katie HawkinsonNovember 17, 2024 1:30 p.m.

ICYMI: Trump was found guilty in his hush money case. Its lawyers have been rewarded with top jobs in the Justice Department

Three lawyers critical to Trump's criminal defense and immunity victory could run the day-to-day operations of a Justice Department the president-elect wants to oust, The Independents Alex Woodward reports:

Katie HawkinsonNovember 17, 2024 12:45 p.m.

He's like the sleeper: Lara Trump details Barron's influence on her father

Barron Trump is so cool. He looks a bit like the sleeper. He kind of stayed out of the spotlight, probably intentionally, she said.

Rhian Lubin November 17, 2024 12:00

Watch: Trump returns to Madison Square Garden for UFC event Donald Trump shakes hands with Joe Rogan at Madison Square Garden Saturday night (Getty Images) Donald Trump poses for a photo with Kid Rock and Elon Musk at Madison Square Garden Saturday night ( AP )Donald Trump walks through the crowd at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden Saturday night (AP)

Katie Hawkinson17 November 2024 11:15

Democrats want to shake up 2028 primary schedule after crushing 2024 defeats

The 2024 calendar absolutely will not be the 2028 calendar, Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb told the news outlet.

Katie HawkinsonNovember 17, 2024 10:30

ICYMI: Jake Tapper Shares Five Words He Never Considered Using to Describe Trump's Cabinet Pick Jake Tapper Shares Five Words He Never Considered Using to Describe Trump's Cabinet Pick

Katie Hawkinson17 November 2024 09:45

Trump Cabinet Tracker: Here's Who's in the White House Appointments So Far

President-elect Donald Trump is holding key positions in his second administration, placing emphasis so far on aides and allies who have been his strongest supporters in the 2024 campaign.

Here's a look at who he's selected so far:

Katie HawkinsonNovember 17, 2024 09:00

ICYMI: Jimmy Kimmel savages Trump's new partner, Elonia Musk Jimmy Kimmel savages Trump's new partner, Elonia Musk

Katie HawkinsonNovember 17, 2024 8:15 am

