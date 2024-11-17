Politics
Essex Police defend investigation into Allison Pearson tweet | Media
Essex Police have defended their decision to investigate Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson over a social media post, saying she is accused of inciting racial hatred and not committing a non-criminal hate incident, as she had claimed.
The row over Pearson's tweet made the front pages of The Times, the Telegraph and the Mail this week. Right-wing figures, including new Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have come to his defense.
In his Mail column on Saturday, Johnson said the incident spoke of the worst of the Soviet Union and called on law enforcement to drop their investigation. Meanwhile, Badenoch called for a review of hate crime laws in light of the incident in comments published on the Telegraph's front page on Saturday.
Non-criminal hate incidents are offenses motivated by hostility or prejudice towards people with a particular characteristic that do not meet the threshold for a criminal offense.
Essex Police said Pearson had been informed she was being investigated for inciting racial hatred, which is a criminal offence.
In a statement, the force said: Officers attended an address in Essex and invited a woman to come for a voluntary interview. They said this was linked to an investigation into an alleged offense of inciting racial hatred, linked to a social media post.
We monitor without fear or favor and that is why we respond to suspected offenses reported to us by members of the public.
For greater clarity: a complaint for a possible criminal offense has been filed with the police and that is why we called; to arrange an interview. Everyone was polite and professional throughout the brief conversation.
The force says it has lodged a complaint with the Independent Press Standards Organization (Ipso) over factual accuracy.
According to police, the officer told Pearson: This is an incident or offense of potentially inciting racial hatred online. That would be the offense.
Because of what has been alleged and the evidence we have, I just have to ask you a few questions.
This is what has been alleged and if there is an offense that we need to ask questions about, we need to do so.
The force said it supports freedom of expression and does not support inaccuracy and added: If a suspected crime is reported, it is investigated. There is no public interest in lying.
Pearson said she was stunned by the police visit.
She added: Whatever I did or didn't tweet, if someone found it offensive, that still doesn't constitute a reason for me to have two police officers come to my house on a Sunday morning.
You know, they don't do this for burglars, do they? We know that police services are under-resourced and often unable to respond to very serious crimes.
Several prominent Conservatives have come out in support of Pearson, including Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp, who said: Only when the criminal threshold is reached should the police intervene. I don't think officers should only deal with actual crimes.
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss said the investigation constituted intimidation and an affront to free speech, while Elon Musk cited an X-rated article about the incident and said: This must stop.
The Guardian revealed that the message at the heart of the storm was an alleged retweet by Pearson of a photograph posted several months ago, amid heightened tensions over control of pro-Palestinian protests. It shows a group of people of color posing with a flag unrelated to the conflict, flanked by three police officers.
Pearson reportedly wrote a tweet condemning the Metropolitan Police: How dare they. Asked to pose for a photo with lovely peaceful British friends of Israel on Saturday, the police refused. Look at these people who smile with those who hate Jews.
The people in the photo were holding a flag used by supporters of the Pakistani political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The flag bears the word Pakistan. The photo was taken in Manchester, not London, and the officers were from Greater Manchester Police, not London Police.
On Friday, the Telegraph said Pearson deleted the post after the error was pointed out.
The original complainant told the Guardian that Pearson's post was racist and inflammatory, which she denies.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/media/2024/nov/16/essex-police-defend-investigation-allison-pearson-tweet
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Johns Hopkins Falls to MIddlebury, 3-1, in NCAA quarterfinals
- 46 US lawmakers ask Biden to seek release of Imran Khan
- Oklahoma high school football 2024 playoff quarterfinals
- Research on the association between cannabis use and genotoxicity and transgenerational health effects
- Jokowi returns to campaign for Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, this time in Blora and Grobogan: Okezone News
- Voted one of the 'best' in Britain, camping near Plymouth is pure luxury
- 'He's doing everything for show': Kara Swisher reacts to Trump's cabinet picks
- More than 40 US lawmakers write to President Biden demanding the release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
- Hockey tops Bates in OT to advance to NCAA Final Four
- Donald Trump “may not be as bad as you fear”, says Boris Johnson
- Jokowi Blusukan at the market with Solo mayoral candidates
- Health workers go on trial in Türkiye, accused of private healthcare system linked to 10 infant deaths