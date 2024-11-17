Essex Police defend investigation into Allison Pearson tweet | Media

Essex Police have defended their decision to investigate Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson over a social media post, saying she is accused of inciting racial hatred and not committing a non-criminal hate incident, as she had claimed.

The row over Pearson's tweet made the front pages of The Times, the Telegraph and the Mail this week. Right-wing figures, including new Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have come to his defense.

In his Mail column on Saturday, Johnson said the incident spoke of the worst of the Soviet Union and called on law enforcement to drop their investigation. Meanwhile, Badenoch called for a review of hate crime laws in light of the incident in comments published on the Telegraph's front page on Saturday.

Non-criminal hate incidents are offenses motivated by hostility or prejudice towards people with a particular characteristic that do not meet the threshold for a criminal offense.

Essex Police said Pearson had been informed she was being investigated for inciting racial hatred, which is a criminal offence.

In a statement, the force said: Officers attended an address in Essex and invited a woman to come for a voluntary interview. They said this was linked to an investigation into an alleged offense of inciting racial hatred, linked to a social media post.

We monitor without fear or favor and that is why we respond to suspected offenses reported to us by members of the public.

For greater clarity: a complaint for a possible criminal offense has been filed with the police and that is why we called; to arrange an interview. Everyone was polite and professional throughout the brief conversation.

The force says it has lodged a complaint with the Independent Press Standards Organization (Ipso) over factual accuracy.

According to police, the officer told Pearson: This is an incident or offense of potentially inciting racial hatred online. That would be the offense.

Because of what has been alleged and the evidence we have, I just have to ask you a few questions.

This is what has been alleged and if there is an offense that we need to ask questions about, we need to do so.

The force said it supports freedom of expression and does not support inaccuracy and added: If a suspected crime is reported, it is investigated. There is no public interest in lying.

Pearson said she was stunned by the police visit.

She added: Whatever I did or didn't tweet, if someone found it offensive, that still doesn't constitute a reason for me to have two police officers come to my house on a Sunday morning.

You know, they don't do this for burglars, do they? We know that police services are under-resourced and often unable to respond to very serious crimes.

Several prominent Conservatives have come out in support of Pearson, including Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp, who said: Only when the criminal threshold is reached should the police intervene. I don't think officers should only deal with actual crimes.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss said the investigation constituted intimidation and an affront to free speech, while Elon Musk cited an X-rated article about the incident and said: This must stop.

The Guardian revealed that the message at the heart of the storm was an alleged retweet by Pearson of a photograph posted several months ago, amid heightened tensions over control of pro-Palestinian protests. It shows a group of people of color posing with a flag unrelated to the conflict, flanked by three police officers.

Pearson reportedly wrote a tweet condemning the Metropolitan Police: How dare they. Asked to pose for a photo with lovely peaceful British friends of Israel on Saturday, the police refused. Look at these people who smile with those who hate Jews.

The people in the photo were holding a flag used by supporters of the Pakistani political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The flag bears the word Pakistan. The photo was taken in Manchester, not London, and the officers were from Greater Manchester Police, not London Police.

On Friday, the Telegraph said Pearson deleted the post after the error was pointed out.

The original complainant told the Guardian that Pearson's post was racist and inflammatory, which she denies.