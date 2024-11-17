Donald Trump Jr. says denial of Cabinet picks proves they are the disruptors voters want





PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) Donald Trump Jr. said Sunday that the team now surrounding the president-elect knows how to pick a Cabinet and build an administration, unlike in the days before his father took office.

Any reaction from the Washington establishment to Donald Trump's unconventional choices proves they are exactly the kind of disruptors the new administration and voters are demanding, the younger Trump said.

The reality this time is that we actually know what we are doing. We actually know who the good guys and the bad guys are, he told Fox News Channels Sunday Morning Futures. And it's about surrounding my father with people who are both competent and loyal. They will keep his promises. They will deliver his message. These are not people who think they know better, like unelected bureaucrats.

After Donald Trump's election in 2016, he staffed his first administration with picks from mainstream Republican and business circles, tapping figures such as former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, who served as his first secretary of state.

Today, Trump values ​​personal allegiance over political experience.

This resulted in selections such as former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was the subject of a House ethics investigation, as attorney general, anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. . as head of the Department of Health and Human Services and Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic lawmaker who has in the past publicly expressed sympathy for the Russian cause, as director of U.S. intelligence.

Some of his picks could struggle to be confirmed by the Senate, even if Republicans hold the majority in January.

Donald Trump Jr. suggested that was precisely the idea.

Many of them will face retaliation, but they will be real troublemakers, he said. This is what the American people want.

He said there are backup plans if Senate confirmation is problematic in some cases, but they will obviously prioritize the strongest candidates first.

Trump Jr. also recalled eight years ago, when his businessman father was new to Washington and its ways. A lot of this process is just something we didn't understand in 2016, when he came to Washington, D.C., he had no experience, he said.

Now, his son says, Trump knows what to expect.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, Republican of Missouri, said the president-elect has a unique opportunity to make that change, permanently take on Washington and return power to the people.

You have to have people you trust to join these agencies and have a real reform agenda. And that's why I think there's real momentum, real momentum for these nominations to be confirmed to actually deliver on what President Trump promised on the campaign trail, Schmitt told Sunday Morning Futures.

On the same show, Senator Tommy Tuberville, Republican of Alabama, said: “We don't need help from the Democrats. We have the numbers. But, he added, Trump needs a team around him that will help him. He can't do it alone.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the former Republican presidential candidate hired by Trump alongside businessman Elon Musk to lead a new effort for government efficiency, also predicted pushback from mainstream Washington to promises of steep federal cuts that he said showed the need to score points quickly in the early months. wins through executive action.

