Keir Starmer to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at G20 summit





Reuters Sir Keir Starmer is due to meet President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit this week, with the government saying it wants “stable and pragmatic engagement” with China. The Prime Minister will say it is right to engage with China in “areas of mutual cooperation” such as international stability, climate change and economic growth. But Downing Street said it would also be “firm on the need to have honest conversations about areas of disagreement”, and that engagement would be “rooted at all times in the UK's national interests”. Speaking to reporters on his way to the meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Sir Keir said “strengthening support for Ukraine” was one of his priorities. The meeting between Sir Keir and Xi will be the first time a British prime minister has met the Chinese president in person since 2018. Downing Street said the two men were expected to meet on Monday. The two spoke by telephone in August, following Labour's election victory the previous month, but have yet to meet in person. China's military support for Russia's war in Ukraine has drawn criticism from the United Kingdom and other Western countries. The Prime Minister said: “It is in the UK's interests to engage on the global stage – whether that is building strong and successful partnerships with our closest allies or being outspoken with those whose values ​​differ from ours. “Close cooperation with the world’s leading economies is essential to securing investment in the UK and creating the jobs needed to catalyze growth.” Foreign Minister David Lammy spoke with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang, in Beijing last month. The last British Prime Minister to meet President Xi was Theresa May, who hailed a “golden age” for UK-China relations during her visit to the country in 2018. However, since then, tensions have emerged over issues such as China's treatment of Xinjiang's Uyghur minority and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. Last year, then-Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said China was “the biggest state threat to our economic security”. But like the current government, he has also said there is a need to engage with China on issues such as climate change and the global economy. The G20, made up of the 19 countries with the world's largest economies as well as the African Union and the European Union, is meeting in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro. Downing Street said the Prime Minister would also focus on creating partnerships that increase economic growth and security at the summit, accelerating the climate transition and the use of clean energy, and supporting countries' economic development in development.

