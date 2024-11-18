



Visiting Blora, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo was enthusiastically welcomed by residents Blora – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was enthusiastically received and acclaimed by residents during his visit to Blora, Sunday (11/17/2024). During the visit, Jokowi came with Central Java governor-vice governor candidate Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin. They held a parade to greet residents along Jalan Pemuda, Blora, in open-top jeeps, after tasting Blora's signature culinary delight, Sate Daman. While having lunch at Sate Daman, locals seemed eager to immortalize the former Indonesian number one. Meanwhile, a number of officers, both in uniform and some thugs, were seen standing guard around Daman's store. The parade started from the Kencana Hotel on Jalan Pemuda and headed west towards the city center towards Blora Square which is about a kilometer away. Jokowi and Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin were in a Toyota Land Cruiser van. Jokowi wore a white shirt and black pants. Ahmad Luthfi wore a blue shirt and beige pants while Gus Yasin wore a black cap, blue shirt and sarong. Along the way, the three figures were warmly welcomed by residents who came from several corners of Blora Regency and lined up along the parade route. They were ready to wait for Jokowi's presence for hours and under the scorching heat of the sun. Along the parade route, Jokowi and Central Java Governor No. 2 Candidate-Cawagub also greeted the audience. Sometimes these three political figures greeted and smiled at people along Jalan Pemuda. Under the hot sun, the three characters still warmly greeted the community. The audience enthusiastically greeted the three characters by waving their hands and shouting for all three of them. just like at the Daman satay stand, during the parade, locals also took out their cell phones to immortalize the moment. Apart from this, several supporters of Luthfi-Yasin were also seen attending the parade. Wearing attributes such as banners, t-shirts, etc., they were enthusiastic to declare the victory of the two Central Java leadership candidates. The timing of Jokowi's arrival was exploited by Blora number 1 regent and deputy regent candidate Arief Rohman-Sri Setyorini. The two personalities immediately went to Blora after the debate between the candidates held at the Kyriad Arra Cepu hotel. The two met Jokowi at the hotel, took a group photo and then followed Jokowi and his parade group on foot. “We would like to thank Pak Jokowi who contributed a lot to the development of Blora. The locals and I deliberately met and greeted each other to thank Pak Jokowi who helped a lot in the development of Blora. “Before, you could see the enthusiasm of the people of Blora who welcomed him,” said Arief Rohman. He hopes that next year, Blora's development assistance can be continued by President Prabowo, by reducing road funding for the Presidential Instruction. Like Cabak-Nglobo road, Bangklean via Sragen and several other roads. “Including the construction of the Ngawen market which recently caught fire,” said Arief Rohman. Inevitably, the two became a bone of contention for the people of Blora Regency who wanted to greet and ask for a photo with the future head of Blora Regency. “Alhamdulillah, I was happy, I was able to immediately shake hands with Mr. Arief Rohman and Mrs. Sri Setyorini. “I hope he comes back to lead Blora regency,” said Heri, one residents who shook hands with Arief Rohman (teg/imm). Journalist: Priyo Publisher: Imam Nurcahyo Publisher: Imam Nurcahyo

