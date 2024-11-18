Sir Keir Starmer to push for 'pragmatic' relationship with China's Xi Jinping at G20 summit | Political news





Sir Keir Starmer has said he intends to pursue a “pragmatic” relationship with China when he meets President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit. The prime minister said the size of China's economy and its participation in the UN Security Council meant he wanted to have “serious and pragmatic discussions” with the Chinese leader during his stay in Rio de Janeiro. Speaking to reporters aboard a plane to the Brazilian city, Sir Keir said the UK and China were “both global players, global powers, both permanent members of the security council and the G20. “The Chinese economy is obviously the second largest in the world,” he said. “It is one of our largest trading partners and that is why I will have serious and pragmatic discussions with the president when I meet with him.” Latest war in Ukraine: Russia launches 'massive attack' on Ukraine's power grid Sir Keir's meeting with President Xi – his first as prime minister and the first by a prime minister in six years – will take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit, where the war in Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle -East and climate change. probably at the top of the agenda. that of Donald Trump victory in the American elections The start of the month also sparked concerns about a global trade war in light of the president-elect's threat to impose General tariffs of 60% on US imports of Chinese products – something the UK will want to mitigate the worst impacts of. The previous Conservative government had a complex relationship with China, due to disagreements over how it treated China. prosecution of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong and his close relations with Russia amid the war in Ukraine. A number of Conservative backbenchers have urged Rishi Sunak to revise his assessment of China from a “historic challenge” to a threat. Picture:

Joe Biden meets Xi Jinping for the last time as president. Photo: Reuters



The calls came after government blames 'state-affiliated actors' on China for two 'malicious' cyberattack campaigns in UK in March. China has rejected the accusations, calling them “completely baseless.” Sir Keir and his Foreign Minister, David Lammy, have also criticized China in the past, particularly over allegations of human rights abuses against the Uighur people in Xinjiang. In January 2021, in response to a vote in the Commons on trade deals between the UK and countries suspected of committing genocide, Sir Keir posted on X: “Labour condemns the persecution of the Uyghur community in China. We will support amendments in Parliament today to ensure Britain never turns a blind eye to genocide. » X

Xi Jinping “ready to work” with Donald Trump

Trump unlikely to follow Biden's advice on China Asked if he still stands by what he said almost four years ago, Sir Keir referred to a recent Prime Minister's Questions session in which he criticized the military activity of the China in the Taiwan Strait when Mr Sunak asked it to do so. He added: “But I think it is important that we have a serious engagement, and that is what I will continue in my bilateral activities at the G20.” This year's G20 will be one of US President Joe Biden's last outings on the world stage before Mr Trump enters the White House in January.

