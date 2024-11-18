“Do we need rankings for underperforming MPs? | UK News

Health secretary suggested one for hospitals, reader suggests another to rein in failing politicians (Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Have your say on these MetroTalk topics and more in the comments.

“Ministers should face the same scrutiny as hospitals” Wes Streeting wants to introduce rankings of underperforming hospitals and remove NHS managers who fail to deliver on patient care and finances (Metro, Friday). Could the Health Secretary tell us when there will be a similar ranking for poorly performing government ministers? K Roberts, Essex

Letting humans suffer more than animals is cruel

A reader shares his experience of seeing a loved one suffer with no alternative (Credits: Getty Images)

Mark (MetroTalk, Thursday) opposes legalizing assisted dying, saying the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

Has Mark ever sat in a room for days while his loved one screamed in pain and died? When they can't do anything until they suffocate to death, their lungs full of fluid? And the painkillers don't work?

You wouldn't let an animal go through that, so why let a human go through that?

Having had to sit and watch this happen to my mother, I am all for medically assisted dying, because it is damn cruel to let them die in so much pain! Gareth Smith, London

Why should MPs decide on medical assistance in dying?

Should this bill be put to a public vote? (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

As the vote on the assisted dying bill approaches, I struggle to understand how the choice of freedom from a potentially horrific and debilitating illness and facing a long and painful death mentally, physically and emotionally for the individual and their family, it is a decision that must be made by just 650 sitting MPs.

I appreciate that Sir Keir Starmer gave them a free vote, but we, the electorate, voted for an MP who will serve/act for us.

With a population of 68 million, based on 2023 figures, it is completely ridiculous that such a monumental decision would be made by only 0.0000095% of the population.

The bill on medical assistance in dying must be presented to the population. Paul Billson, Letchworth Garden City

Benefits for non-EU members? Unlikely

What is your opinion on canceling Brexit? (Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said a rebuilding of the EU may be necessary after Brexit.

How they could do this without actually joining the group is beyond me.

An analogy is that if a member of a social club left and stopped paying for their memberships, they could not expect to continue receiving the benefits that the remaining members paid for (i.e. subsidized bingo tickets and coach trips, etc.).

If he continued to receive these benefits, the other members would be furious and would not tolerate him.

This is similar to what happened with the UK after Brexit: the remaining member countries would not tolerate us receiving EU social benefits for free and they would have every right to vote against! Carlos, Lancashire

Labour's Net Zero plans risk bankrupting UK

Keir Starmer, told the COP29 climate conference that he is committed to a more ambitious climate target for the UK, reducing emissions by 81% by 2035 (Photo: Dominika Zarzycka /SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Labor wants us to be the world leaders in so-called clean energy.

China, on the other hand, wants to be the world leader in currency, regardless of the environmental damage it causes to the world, being responsible for 35 percent of global carbon emissions.

It also wants to dominate in as many countries as possible.

And the Labor Party is still continuing its crazy and impossible anti-carbon crusade aimed at bankrupting our entire economy.

Come on, lemmings of the world, and join us in jumping off this net zero cliff, they shout. Sir Keir, you will be the one to do it, but all at our expense.

Your pathetic 33 percent of the vote in July does not constitute a mandate. We need another freak election now, please. There is enormous buyers' remorse. Dan Hartley, Solihull

Tattoos and inexperience spark controversy over Trump

Peter Hegseth has dozens of tattoos (Photo: James Devaney/GC Images)

Why the shock at Donald Trump's nomination of Fox News host Pete Hegseth as US Secretary of Defense (Metro, Thursday)?

The objections are that he has no experience in government, but there is no evidence that political experience has enabled governments to deal effectively with the dramatic global situation.

Second, more horror, he sports tattoos! While I'm not a Trump supporter and don't like tattoos, these personal opinions hardly constitute an argument for rejecting his nomination for high office. Carolyn Manley, Hatfield

Trump follows Boris' path to failure

Boris Johnson was thought to have copied Trump. Today, it is Trump who is doing like Boris when he got rid of competent ministers and surrounded himself with incompetent ones so as not to be challenged.

And look how it destroyed the Conservative Party and the country. Mick, West Midlands

Trump's promises won't fool voters forever

Has Trump ever promised more than he can deliver? (Photo: Peter Nicholls/Pool/AFP via Getty)

We elected our own Poundland Trump in Boris Johnson, but enough of us saw that all he had brought was deceit and mismanagement and the subsequent election was decidedly against his party.

Trump also promised too much and if the American people have to choose again in 2029, many will see through Trump's lies when America does not become as great as he told them. Judy Baldwinson, by email

But Trump puts his country first

Chloe O (MetroTalk, Friday) says Trump intends to isolate the United States and prioritize his country's needs over the rest of the world.

Oh no, how horrible to see the President of the United States putting his citizens first. Perhaps Sir Keir should also prioritize British citizens, instead of treating us like cash cows. Richard, London

Arrow MORE: Spider smuggler arrested after police found 300 tarantulas attached to his body

Arrow MORE: Full list of areas sharing 1,000,000,000 funding for London-style buses

Arrow MORE: Plane grounded after 130 hamsters run amok in baggage hold