Release of key cleric revives Kurdish IS networks in Türkiye and Georgia





Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm A radical Kurdish cleric previously accused of aiding and abetting the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and helping reorganize its cells in Turkey and Georgia has returned to preaching and promoting violent jihad after his latest release from prison. . Osman Akn, a Turkish national from the predominantly Kurdish province of Diyarbakr, who goes by the alias Mamoste Osman El Kurdi, publicly vowed to remain committed to his cause in his first speech after his release, broadcast on YouTube. channel on November 4, 2024. The cleric was released from pre-trial detention on May 5, 2024 and his activity remained calm until his last public reappearance. He was initially arrested the previous year along with 94 other suspects as part of a nationwide operation billed by the government as a major crackdown on ISIS networks in Turkey. However, the repression proved short-lived; Not only was Akn quietly released, but most of the suspects arrested at the time were also subsequently released by Turkish authorities. According to the General Directorate of Security (Emniyet), Akn was helping ISIS operative Amer Onay, also a Turkish Kurdish citizen, known as Molla Ensarullah, in recruiting militants for the jihadist group. This recruitment effort is said to be aligned with attempts to restructure ISIS in Türkiye and neighboring regions. Onay, whose radical preaching led to his channel being banned on YouTube, has moved his broadcast to Telegram, where he posts pro-IS videos and advocates armed jihad. Claiming to represent ISIS in Türkiye, he has recruited former ISIS fighters, is actively seeking new volunteers and organizing the supply of weapons and ammunition. Indeed, during search and seizure operations conducted last year, authorities discovered several firearms in the residences of affiliated suspects. Pressure from Islamist circles campaigning for the release of IS detainees contributed to Akns' release, allowing him to resume preaching and organizing events. The group's main platform is a publication called Ahlak ve Snnet Dergisi in Turkish (Morality and Sunnah Magazine). They also produce books and other propaganda materials promoting armed jihad. Although its headquarters is in Diyarbakr, the group operates additional offices in several Turkish provinces, including Muğrnak, Adana, Yalova, Ankara and Ar. The network also owns a mosque in neighboring Georgia, where it promotes its jihadist campaign. Onay, previously based in Van, entered Georgia illegally in June 2022 to oversee the group's operations there. The group operates an active YouTube channel with over 24,000 subscribers and a Telegram channel with over 1,500 subscribers. She also runs several accounts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), including @Islamimedyaofis and @ahlaksunnett. Events organized by the group attract hundreds of supporters. In May 2023, the group campaigned for the release of ISIS women incarcerated in Baghdad's Rusafa prison. This facility accommodates hundreds of women, including foreign nationals from Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, France, Germany and the United States. The group also facilitates ISIS logistics in Syria, providing food and other necessities to areas of northern Syria where ISIS clandestine networks remain active. It raises funds in Türkiye and finances the purchase and rental of properties in several provinces to accommodate its growing number of followers, mainly among the Kurdish community. The Islamist government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken no significant action against the group, choosing instead to implement only minimal measures to suppress its activities. This leniency appears to result from the government's undeclared revolving door policy, which has long allowed various radical Islamist groups to operate freely within Turkey's criminal justice system, thereby fostering a permissive environment with few or no consequences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nordicmonitor.com/2024/11/release-of-key-cleric-revives-kurdish-isis-networks-in-turkey-and-georgia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos