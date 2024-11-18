India says Nigeria a 'natural' partner during Modi's visit DW 11/17/2024





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Sunday pledged to deepen their strategic partnership, as Modi made his first visit to the West African country. New Delhi said Modi's trip represented a meeting between the world's largest democracy and Africa's largest, calling them “natural partners.” The visit comes amid renewed pressure from India and Nigeria for permanent representation on the UN Security Council and as India seeks to find its place in a multipolar world. “Together, we will also continue to highlight the priorities of the South globally and through our joint efforts, we will also achieve this,” Modi said. BRICS: an emerging counterweight in a multipolar world To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that supports HTML5 video During the meeting, the two leaders said they seek to open a new chapter in relations between the two countries in the areas of defence, energy, technology, trade and development. Modi and Tinubu also pledged greater collaboration in counter-terrorism, maritime security and intelligence sharing. The aim is to help the two countries deal with growing threats in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Guinea, one of the most dangerous areas in the world for piracy. New title for Modi in Nigeria Modi was welcomed to the Nigerian presidency by a military fanfare and guard of honor, before holding closed-door talks with Tinubu and senior officials at his Aso Rock residence. The Nigerian president conferred on Modi the title of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, the country's second highest national honor, describing Modi as expressing a “very strong commitment to democratic values ​​and norms.” “Nigeria values ​​its excellent relations with India and will strive to expand them for the mutual benefit of our two friendly countries,” Tinubu said. While Africa has become a theater of competition between the United States, Europe, but also Russia, Turkey and especially China, India has also sought to make inroads on the continent. Before the trip, Modi's office boasted that more than 200 Indian companies had invested $27 billion (25.6 billion) in Nigeria's manufacturing industry, becoming major employers. Nigeria is also India's largest trading partner in Africa, with total bilateral trade estimated at $14.9 billion in 2022. At least 60,000 Indian nationals and 200 Indian companies are present in Nigeria, according to authorities. jcg/dj (AP,AFP)

