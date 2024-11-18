It's time for Brazil and China to sail together, says Xi Jinping





The president says there is a need to reform organizations such as the IMF, the World Bank and the WTO; he talks about amplifying the voice of the Global South

Chinese President Xi Jinping says it's time for Brazil and China open new shipping routes e seize future opportunities. According to him, nations must take responsibility defend the interests of developing countries and give voice to the countries of the South. In an article published on Saturday (Nov. 16, 2024) in the newspaper Folha de S. PauloXi said diplomatic relations between Brazil and China, established on August 15, 1974, have withstood the changes and turbulence of the international situation over these 50 years and are increasingly mature and dynamic. These relationships, according to him, have effectively promoted the development of the two countries, contributed positively to global peace and stability, and set an example of win-win cooperation. Speaking of bilateral trade, Xi said China Brazil's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years and one of the main sources of foreign investment. The Chinese leader spoke in a an increasingly improved bilateral trade program. He said that according to Chinese statistics, the Asian country imported more than $100 billion from Brazil annually over the past 3 years, breaking a new record. The two countries, said the Chinese, always persist in peaceful development, impartiality and justice and have identical or convergent opinions on many international and regional issues. He mentioned common understandings of a political resolution for the war between Russia and Ukraine. China and Brazil, two major developing countries in the eastern and western hemispheres and important members of BRICS, should unite more closely, dare to be pioneers and wave chasers, and jointly open new shipping routes that lead to a future more beautiful than that of the people of both countries and humanity deserveread in the article. Xi Jinping said: against the background of the rapid development of the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformationnations must seize future opportunities. He spoke in strengthening synergies between the Belt and Road Initiative, known as the New Silk Road, and Brazil's development strategies. Xi Jinping also spoke of the need to reform certain bodies, such as the IMF (International Monetary Fund), the World Bank and the WTO (World Trade Organization), to increase the representation and voice of countries in the South. According to him, the South is today in collective ascension, but their voice and aspirations are not yet fully reflected in the governance system in force throughout the world. As major developing countries, China and Brazil should shoulder the responsibility bestowed upon them by history and work together with other countries in the South to firmly uphold the common interests of developing countries, address the challenges global challenges by cooperating, making governance fairer and more equitable in global society. and contribute to peace, stability and common development in the worldthese. The G20 needs, said the Chinese president, persist in the principles of mutual respect, equal cooperation, mutual benefits and shared gains e help countries of the South achieve greater development.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.poder360.com.br/poder-internacional/e-hora-de-brasil-e-china-navegarem-juntos-diz-xi-jinping/

