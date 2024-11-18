Connect with us

Ukraine's allies rely on Zelensky to end the war

(Bloomberg) — After resisting Russia's invasion for nearly 1,000 days, Ukraine's allies are pushing Volodymyr Zelenskiy to consider new ways to lure Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table as they seek to bring end to the fighting.

Donald Trump will return to the White House in January promising a quick end to the war. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Putin to engage in peace talks in a phone call Friday. Frances Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would speak to the Russian leader when the time comes.

Two European officials said there was growing recognition that Zelenskiy will have to compromise with Putin as it has become clear that neither side can achieve a decisive victory.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the latest NATO member to participate in the discussions. He is set to present his proposal to freeze the conflict along current lines at the Group of 20 leaders' meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, according to sources familiar with his plans.

The sudden clamor for a settlement shows renewed urgency from Ukraine's allies trying to preempt Trump's return and the possibility of drastic cuts in U.S. support. With North Korean troops entering the fray on the Russian side, there is a growing appetite to end a conflict that has destroyed vast swaths of Ukraine, consumed hundreds of billions of dollars in financial aid and foreign weapons and disrupted geopolitical relations in and around Europe. the world.

Putin, however, has shown little inclination to consider a truce, despite enormous Russian military losses. The Russian leader told Scholz last week that he had always been open to negotiations, but that any agreement would have to take into account Russia's security concerns and its territorial gains. The Kremlin will likely interpret the growing pressure on Zelenskiy as evidence that its strategy of attrition is paying off.

On the eve of the G20, which will be President Joe Biden's last term, the United States was preparing to authorize long-range missile strikes on Russian territory. The idea behind this change is that it will help strengthen Zelenskiy's position before Trump takes office, so that he can approach possible negotiations with a strengthened hand.

