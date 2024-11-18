Politics
Ukraine's allies rely on Zelensky to end the war
(Bloomberg) — After resisting Russia's invasion for nearly 1,000 days, Ukraine's allies are pushing Volodymyr Zelenskiy to consider new ways to lure Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table as they seek to bring end to the fighting.
Donald Trump will return to the White House in January promising a quick end to the war. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Putin to engage in peace talks in a phone call Friday. Frances Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would speak to the Russian leader when the time comes.
Two European officials said there was growing recognition that Zelenskiy will have to compromise with Putin as it has become clear that neither side can achieve a decisive victory.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the latest NATO member to participate in the discussions. He is set to present his proposal to freeze the conflict along current lines at the Group of 20 leaders' meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, according to sources familiar with his plans.
The sudden clamor for a settlement shows renewed urgency from Ukraine's allies trying to preempt Trump's return and the possibility of drastic cuts in U.S. support. With North Korean troops entering the fray on the Russian side, there is a growing appetite to end a conflict that has destroyed vast swaths of Ukraine, consumed hundreds of billions of dollars in financial aid and foreign weapons and disrupted geopolitical relations in and around Europe. the world.
Putin, however, has shown little inclination to consider a truce, despite enormous Russian military losses. The Russian leader told Scholz last week that he had always been open to negotiations, but that any agreement would have to take into account Russia's security concerns and its territorial gains. The Kremlin will likely interpret the growing pressure on Zelenskiy as evidence that its strategy of attrition is paying off.
On the eve of the G20, which will be President Joe Biden's last term, the United States was preparing to authorize long-range missile strikes on Russian territory. The idea behind this change is that it will help strengthen Zelenskiy's position before Trump takes office, so that he can approach possible negotiations with a strengthened hand.
China and Brazil, who will also be present at the Rio summit, have been calling for an international conference involving the two parties since May.
Zelenskiy told his country's public broadcaster on Saturday that he wanted to end the war next year. He implored his allies to send him more powerful weapons so that Ukraine could more effectively counter Russian attacks and pressure Putin to begin negotiations.
For us, victory means a strong Ukraine, Zelenskiy said. Whether in diplomacy or on the battlefield is another question.
Zelenskiy, however, will not be at the G20. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ignored his increasingly desperate calls for an invitation. Putin opted not to attend, saying last month that his presence would disrupt the summit because of an arrest warrant issued against him for alleged war crimes by the International Criminal Court.
Zelenskiy's own peace formula relies on securing a clear path to NATO membership and security guarantees for protection until joining.
Erdogan will, instead, propose that Zelenskiy agree to delay talks on joining the alliance for at least 10 years, as a concession to Putin, according to people briefed on his thinking, who asked to remain anonymous on the matter. private conversations.
The Turkish proposal envisages the creation of a demilitarized zone in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, where Russia has controlled large swaths of territory since 2014. Erdogan will suggest that international troops could be deployed there as an additional guarantee and that Ukraine would be assured of a military presence. supplies to compensate for agreeing to be excluded from NATO.
Turkish officials acknowledge that such a proposal will be difficult for Ukraine to accept, but they believe it is the most realistic approach. Their aim would be to abandon discussions on the long-term fate of the occupied territories to concentrate first on guaranteeing a stable ceasefire.
The overall package could please some of kyiv's allies, who fear that Ukraine's full membership in NATO risks putting them in direct conflict with the Kremlin.
Western thinking has changed since North Korean troops appeared on the battlefield to support Putin's forces, which has shaped Biden's view on the possibility of authorizing missile strikes on Russia. Assessments from some G20 countries suggest that North Korea could eventually send up to 100,000 troops to Russia.
Erdogan hopes he can convince Zelenskiy to participate in peace talks in Istanbul, as he has seen intelligence suggesting Ukraine could lose significantly more territory in the coming months unless the fighting stops, according to people briefed on his thinking. . But the prospects on the battlefield also inspire Putin to continue the fight.
No matter what Putin says, he does not want peace and is not ready to negotiate it, Macron told reporters on the tarmac in Buenos Aires as he prepared to leave for Rio. Putin's intention is to intensify the fight, we have been seeing this for weeks.
–With the help of Alberto Nardelli, Samy Adghirni and Julien Ponthus.
