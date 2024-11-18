Keir Starmer to meet with Xi Jinping





Sir Keir Starmer will hold the first face-to-face talks by a British prime minister with Chinese President Xi Jinping since 2018 on Monday, as he seeks sensible and pragmatic engagement with the Asian superpower. Starmer, who is expected to meet Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, has stepped up relations with Beijing since becoming prime minister in July, in recognition of China's role as a key export market. As clouds hang over global trade following the election of Donald Trump as the next US president, Starmer's allies say they are determined to build a strong relationship with China, despite tensions over human rights and security. Downing Street has described this approach as a sensible and pragmatic commitment rooted in the UK's national interests, but some Conservatives say Starmer is too willing to accommodate Xi. Speaking before the meeting, the first of its kind since Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May met Xi in Beijing in 2018, Starmer said: I think it's important. We are both global players, global powers, both permanent members of the Security Council and the G20. The Chinese economy is obviously the second largest in the world. It is one of our largest trading partners and I will therefore have serious and pragmatic discussions with the President when I meet him. Downing Street said Starmer wanted to engage with China on areas including international stability, climate and growth: British officials say they expect the issue of Trump's proposed global tariffs to , focusing particularly on China, be raised. But Number 10 said Starmer would have honest conversations about areas of disagreement, a coded reference to security fears in the Taiwan Strait, human rights issues and civil rights in Hong Kong, all by competing and challenging where we must. Starmer said: “Close cooperation with the world’s leading economies is essential to securing investment in the UK and creating the jobs needed to catalyze growth. Relations between China and Britain cooled significantly after May's meeting with Xi and are a far cry from the golden age proclaimed by former Conservative Prime Minister Lord David Cameron. Rishi Sunak, a former Conservative prime minister, has adopted a much tougher tone towards Beijing, under pressure from China hawks on his own benches. Recommended Last month, in one of his final outings as Conservative leader, Sunak challenged Foreign Secretary David Lammy to bring up China's aggressive exercises in the Taiwan Strait during his next visit in Beijing. Lammy said he raised the issue of human rights during his visit to Beijing in October, but since arriving in the Chinese capital the UK's engagement has increased significantly. Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to visit China early next year for talks on economic and financial cooperation. Starmer will use the Rio summit to hold a series of bilateral meetings as part of a wide-ranging world tour since becoming prime minister in July. This is the first visit by a British Prime Minister to Brazil in 12 years.

