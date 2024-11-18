Politics
When Jokowi came down from Mount “Approve” Ahmad Lutfhi in the Central Java regional elections
Bisnis.comJAKARTA – 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) came down from the mountain several times during the campaign for governor and vice governor candidates Central Java Ahmad Luthfi–Taj Yasin.
At the end of this week, Jokowi began participating in the campaign activities of the number 2 candidate couple. Jokowi was present at the open campaign of the Luthfi-Yasin couple in Purwokerto, Central Java.
Report of Between On Monday (11/18/2024), Jokowi and the Luthfi-Yasin couple participated in the carnival from the hotel to the cheap exchange place for daily necessities in the courtyard of Hetero Space Purwokerto by riding a jeep .
Along the way, Jokowi was seen handing out T-shirts to the public and occasionally pointing at the Luthfi-Yasin couple behind him.
Upon arrival at the Hetero Space construction site, Jokowi immediately got out of the jeep and left the scene to return to his car which was waiting on Jalan Merdeka, Purwokerto.
When met by reporters, Jokowi admitted that he was invited by the Luthfi-Yasin campaign team to attend this activity.
“I was invited, I came, I saw the extraordinary enthusiasm of the people,” he said.
According to Jokowi, he came to this activity because he supported the Luthfi-Yasin couple.
Asked why he supported the couple, Jokowi was reluctant to provide an explanation.
“Yes, everyone knows that, I don’t need to tell you. What is clear is that leaders, both national and regional, must have a clear vision for their region and their country,” he declared.
After leaving Purwokerto, Jokowi and the Lufhi-Yasin pair continued their open campaign in Solo, Central Java on Sunday (11/17/2024).
On this occasion, Jokowi said that future leaders must be able to convince the public that they are capable of leading.
“Yes, you have to be sure that the leader is useful to the people,” he said after breakfast with Ahmad Luthfi in Soto Triwindu Solo, Central Java, on Sunday.
Asked if he was optimistic that Ahmad Luthfi would win the Central Java (Pilkada) regional elections in 2024, he responded only briefly.
“Yes, we'll see later, No don't be arrogant. Just look at all the surveys,” he said.
Regarding the fact that he accompanied Luthfi during the great campaign at Vastenburg Fortress, he admitted that he had not been invited.
“Not, not. I wasn't invited, so I didn't come. But later we will go to Grobogan,” he said.
Meanwhile, Jokowi also participated in the campaign activities of the gubernatorial candidate who is the former Central Java Regional Police Chief at Blora Square on Sunday (11/17/2024).
Jokowi and his entourage, upon arrival at Blora Regency around 3:00 p.m. WIB, took the time to visit the Pak Daman satai stall, which is listed among Blora's legendary specialties.
After enjoying typical Blora culinary delights, Jokowi and his entourage welcomed residents of Jalan Pemuda, Blora Town.
Jokowi was also seen handing out black T-shirts with a photo of himself to the public.
“Very enthusiastic, people. Very enthusiastic,” Jokowi said at Blora Square.
Bawaslu monitors Jokowi's campaign
The Banyumas Regency General Election Monitoring Agency will study the Monitoring Results Report (LHP) of the Luthfi-Yasin campaign in Purwokerto, Banyumas on Saturday, which Jokowi attended.
He said Jokowi had carried out several activities in Purwokerto, so his party followed and continued to monitor these activities.
“In the activity that was carried out and participated in by our 7th President, Mr. Joko Widodo, Bawaslu carried out a monitoring process since yesterday because his arrival in Purwokerto was also yesterday and in his presence at the same time also the couple candidate for governor. -Deputy Governor number 02, Mr. Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin”, said Banyumas Bawaslu Regency Member Yon Daryono, as reported by Antara, Monday (11/18/2024).
For this reason, Bawaslu will investigate whether there are any alleged violations such as the use of government facilities, public facilities, etc.
“This also contains information that has a common thread with what happened previously, related to the conveyance of support from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Prabowo Subianto, to the two candidates for deputy governor of the Governor of Central Java,” said Bawaslu Regency Violations, Data and Information Processing Division Coordinator.
According to him, Bawaslu established a team to conduct investigations to identify possible potential activities and findings of alleged activities violating the general election law, including electoral crimes.
“So for today, we are going to report on the results of the supervision, LHP, in our Form A. From Form A, several of our supervisors at the sub-district level and PKD (sub-district supervisor/ village) because there were several points from last night, we will collect and “We will check the LHP of our supervisory colleagues at the sub-district and PKD level,” he explained.
So, he said, his party could not yet say whether or not there were violations in campaign activities because they had to study all the LHPs made by the subdistrict election supervision committee and the PKD.
Regarding the activities of Deputy Governor candidate Taj Yasin in one of the mosques on Friday (11/15/2024), he said that based on the supervision carried out by field supervisors, the activity was purely a recitation held by Taj Yasin as the son of late KH Maimoen Zubair.
“So there really is no STTP [surat tanda terima pemberitahuan] Campaign there. “This activity is purely a recital, there are no campaign materials, etc., although the legal subject is that Gus Yasin is already running for vice governor,” Yon said.
|
