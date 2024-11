Donald Trump chooses Brendan Carr as FCC chairman

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Brendan Carr to serve as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.

Carr is the top Republican on the FCC, having previously served as general counsel for the telecommunications agency. Trump first nominated Carr to the FCC in 2017.

“Commissioner Carr is a free speech warrior and has fought against the regulatory legal system that has stifled Americans' freedoms and stunted our economy,” Trump said in a statement released Sunday. “He will end the regulatory assault that has crippled America’s job creators and innovators, and ensure the FCC delivers for rural America.”

Carr, if confirmed, will be able to take control of the FCC chairmanship once Trump takes office in January, since he is already on the commission, according to Politico. He will replace Jessica Rosenworcel, whom President Biden nominated to lead the commission. Carr's current term at the FCC extends through 2029.

“We must dismantle the censorship cartel and restore the right to free speech for ordinary Americans,” Carr wrote in X Sunday after Trump's announcement.

During the 2024 presidential race, Carr made headlines after criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris' surprise Nov. 2 appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” saying in an article on was “a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC's equal time rule.” »

Carr continued: “The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biased and partisan conduct – a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert influence in favor of a candidate on the eve of an election. Unless the broadcaster offers Equal Time to other eligible campaigns.

Read Trump's full statement about Carr below.

I am pleased to announce that Commissioner Brendan Carr will serve as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Commissioner Carr is currently the top Republican on the FCC. Before that, he was general counsel for the FCC. I first nominated Commissioner Carr to the FCC in 2017, and he was unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate three times. His current term extends until 2029 and, because of his excellent work, I will now designate him as permanent President.

Commissioner Carr is a free speech warrior and has fought against regulatory law that has stifled Americans' freedoms and stunted our economy. He will end the regulatory assault that has crippled America's job creators and innovators, and ensure the FCC meets the expectations of rural America.

Commissioner Carr has worked at the FCC since 2012, including as an advisor to then-FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. Earlier in his career, Commissioner Carr worked as an attorney specializing in appellate, litigation and regulatory matters. Previously, Commissioner Carr served on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit for Judge Dennis Shedd. After attending Georgetown University for his undergraduate studies, Commissioner Carr received his J.D. Magna Cum Laude from The Catholic University of America's Columbus School of Law, where he served as editor of the law review of the Catholic University. Congratulations to Chairman Brendan Carr for a job well done. Lead us to a great future, Brendan!

