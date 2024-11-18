Jokowi campaign, Jakarta regional election debate and unemployment insurance suspend Bahlil's doctorate





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Last week, a number of political events captured public attention. From the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi, who campaigned in the Central Java regional elections, the final debate of the Jakarta regional elections, to the University of Indonesia (UI) who suspended the doctorate of Golkar Party Chairman and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Bahlil Lahadalia. Jokowi's campaign for the Central Java regional elections was carried out in support of the couple Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka's father was present to greet the public in Purwokerto, Banyumas, Saturday (16/11/2024) last weekend. Jokowi, who walked with Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin, greeted thousands of residents waiting on the side of the road. After that, Jokowi continued his campaign with Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin from the open jeep he was in. Also read: RSCM head of psychiatry says treatment of online game addicts requires medication and therapy: brain damage occurs In his message, the former Jakarta governor said that potential leaders must convince the public that they deserve to be leaders. “You must be convinced that the leader is useful to the people,” Jokowi said. The second highlight was the Jakarta Pilkada debate in which the three pairs of competing candidates participated, namely Ridwan Kamil – Suswono, Dharma Pongrekun – Kun Wardhana and Pramono Anung – Rano Karno. The theme of the final debate which took place on Sunday (11/17) evening focused on the urban environment and climate change. Meanwhile, sub-themes of the third debate include flood management, residential planning, reducing emissions and air pollution as well as the transition to renewable energy, waste management, water availability drinking water, livable cities and planning for green open spaces. In this final debate, the three pairs of candidates were challenged to explain their programs, vision and mission in the field of environment and renewable energy in Jakarta. Finally, a notable event that has attracted no less public attention is the suspension of Bahlil Lahadalia's doctorate by the University of Indonesia. Also read: Attorney General's Office responds to Prosecutor Jovi's imprisonment after criticizing his colleagues using official cars for meetings Previously, Bahlil managed to obtain a doctorate in the Strategic and Global Studies program at the University of Indonesia. He graduated in 1 year 8 months with honors cumlaude for his thesis entitled “Policies, institutions and governance of equitable and sustainable downstream nickel exploitation in Indonesia”. However, Bahlil's thesis has been suspected by a number of parties of being strange. Even the Mining Advocacy Network (JATAM) felt they were being used as informants. Suspicion and public attention regarding Bahlil's doctorate resulted in a suspension of his degree by the University of Indonesia (UI). UI also apologized to the public regarding Bahlil's doctorate. Not only that, UI also acknowledged that there were indeed problems from an academic and ethical perspective in Bahlil's doctorate.

