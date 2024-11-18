Jokowi's retirement money begins to be disbursed, here is the amount











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has completed his term. Jokowi's term ends on Sunday October 20, 2024. Of course, as a former president, Jokowi will also receive a pension, like other state officials, after his retirement. However, it is clear that the figures are very different from those obtained by the authorities. How much? The following explanation is summarized from various sources, Monday (11/18/2024). As a reminder, the government announced an increase in pensions starting with state civil servants (ASN), TNI and Polri. Retirement pay increased by 12%. The determination of salaries of retired civil servants for 2019-2023 is contained in Government Regulation (PP) 18/2019 regarding the determination of basic pensions of retired civil servants and their widows/widowers. The amount for Group I starts from IDR 1,560,800 to IDR 2,014,900 and Group IV from IDR 1,560,800 to IDR 4,425,900. Meanwhile, the pensions of the President and Vice President are stipulated in Law (UU) 7/1978 regarding the financial/administrative rights of the President and Vice President and former Presidents and Vice Presidents. According to the regulations, retired presidents and vice presidents will receive a pension equal to 100% of their last base salary. As is known, the president's salary reaches IDR 30.2 million, which is six times higher than the highest salary of civil servants of IDR 5.04 million per month. However, the retiring president and vice president will not receive an allowance after the end of their term, where the monthly allowance is approximately IDR 32.5 million. Apart from this, the president is also entitled to a housing allowance provided by the state. The allowance covers costs such as water, electricity and telephone consumption, as well as family healthcare. Not just a house, the president will receive an official car. Presidential security force security facilities are also provided to retired presidents. (boss/boss) Watch the video below: Video: Inheriting Jokowi's Nickel Downstream program, this PR awaits Prabowo

