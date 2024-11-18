Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Trkiye

Head of Communications of the Presidency Fahrettin Altun shared a post on his social media account about the Trkiye Zero Waste Pavilion, created by the Communications Directorate within the framework of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29). ) of the United Nations Framework. Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

“The Trkiye “Zero Waste” pavilion, created by the Communications Directorate of the Presidency within the framework of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, attracted considerable attention and interest from the participants.

By providing an overview of Trkiye's climate change and environmental policies and initiatives, the pavilion also emphasizes Trkiye's unprecedented green capital global community and its leading role in building a green future.

We reiterate our country's resolute stance in line with the 2053 net zero emissions target in the areas of zero waste and global climate crises, which recognizes the crucial role of nature, has made environmental sensitivity a top priority in its policies and is committed to ensuring that future generations inherit a green world.

Under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, we are doing everything we can to make the world, not just our country, cleaner, greener and more livable when it comes to the environment and climate change.

We are leading a vast effort to spread the “Zero Waste” movement, launched under the leadership of First Lady Emine Erdoan, in all sectors of our country.

Alongside our active fight against pollution, we will continue to strive to preserve our environment, which includes our forests, agricultural areas, biodiversity and the sea, to ensure that we leave a habitable world for future generations. “.

One of the most important events for the global debate on climate change issues, COP29, is currently underway, with 72,000 participants from 169 countries.

Alongside numerous talks and negotiations, various countries and organizations are promoting solutions and initiatives related to climate change through the pavilions they are setting up during COP29.

The Turkish pavilion, erected by our Management on the central theme “Zero Waste” in the Green Zone of COP29, informs visitors about the Zero Waste Project initiated by First Lady Emine Erdoan of Trkiye, who is the President of the UN Zero Waste. Advisory Board.

Participants are showing considerable interest in the pavilion, which captivates with its design and aesthetics, showcasing Trkiye's initiatives on environmental issues and climate change through visuals including 3D videos, infographics and short films. Participants, intrigued by digital promotions and informed by staff, take photos of themselves in front of the pavilion.

The pavilion organizes events with various contents on climate change and green energy, as well as sharing digital visual works with participants to promote Trkiye's recent initiatives and projects, including climate change, zero waste project and renewable energies. Throughout the event, participants will also be able to explore the pavilion's digital holographic exhibition on Trkiye's endemic plants and endangered animal species.

The pavilion showcases the work carried out within the framework of the local seeds project, initiated under the auspices of First Lady Emine Erdoan, as well as the local seeds that symbolize the agricultural heritage of Trkiye, and also presents an exhibition entitled “From waste to 'art', including objects made from recycled materials. fabrics, papers and organic materials.

The digitally created “Green Trkiye” exhibition in the pavilion presents the green capital of Trkiye. The exhibition aims to raise awareness on topics such as building a greener world for the future of the planet, creating a healthy ecological environment, safeguarding biodiversity for a sustainable and balanced future and considering it as a common cultural heritage.

Visitors to the pavilion can learn about Trkiye's efforts to mitigate water loss, including the “Water Efficiency Campaign”, launched under the auspices of Emine Erdoan.

The Turkish Pavilion promotes publications produced by the Presidential Communications Directorate, including The World is Our Common Home, Trkiye, Secrets of Trkiye, Trkiye Green Development Initiative, Secrets of Azerbaijan, Environmental Mobilization of Trkiye in the 21st century and Trkiye's zero waste journey for a habitable world.