Politics
Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Trkiye
Head of Communications of the Presidency Fahrettin Altun shared a post on his social media account about the Trkiye Zero Waste Pavilion, created by the Communications Directorate within the framework of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29). ) of the United Nations Framework. Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.
In his message, communications manager Altun noted:
“The Trkiye “Zero Waste” pavilion, created by the Communications Directorate of the Presidency within the framework of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, attracted considerable attention and interest from the participants.
By providing an overview of Trkiye's climate change and environmental policies and initiatives, the pavilion also emphasizes Trkiye's unprecedented green capital global community and its leading role in building a green future.
We reiterate our country's resolute stance in line with the 2053 net zero emissions target in the areas of zero waste and global climate crises, which recognizes the crucial role of nature, has made environmental sensitivity a top priority in its policies and is committed to ensuring that future generations inherit a green world.
Under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, we are doing everything we can to make the world, not just our country, cleaner, greener and more livable when it comes to the environment and climate change.
We are leading a vast effort to spread the “Zero Waste” movement, launched under the leadership of First Lady Emine Erdoan, in all sectors of our country.
Alongside our active fight against pollution, we will continue to strive to preserve our environment, which includes our forests, agricultural areas, biodiversity and the sea, to ensure that we leave a habitable world for future generations. “.
The “Zero Waste” pavilion at COP29 is attracting great interest
Participants showed great interest in the Trkiye “Zero Waste” Pavilion, created by the Communications Directorate of the Presidency within the framework of the UNFCCC COP29 held in Baku, the capital of the Azerbaijan.
One of the most important events for the global debate on climate change issues, COP29, is currently underway, with 72,000 participants from 169 countries.
Alongside numerous talks and negotiations, various countries and organizations are promoting solutions and initiatives related to climate change through the pavilions they are setting up during COP29.
The Turkish pavilion, erected by our Management on the central theme “Zero Waste” in the Green Zone of COP29, informs visitors about the Zero Waste Project initiated by First Lady Emine Erdoan of Trkiye, who is the President of the UN Zero Waste. Advisory Board.
Participants are showing considerable interest in the pavilion, which captivates with its design and aesthetics, showcasing Trkiye's initiatives on environmental issues and climate change through visuals including 3D videos, infographics and short films. Participants, intrigued by digital promotions and informed by staff, take photos of themselves in front of the pavilion.
The pavilion organizes events with various contents on climate change and green energy, as well as sharing digital visual works with participants to promote Trkiye's recent initiatives and projects, including climate change, zero waste project and renewable energies. Throughout the event, participants will also be able to explore the pavilion's digital holographic exhibition on Trkiye's endemic plants and endangered animal species.
The pavilion showcases the work carried out within the framework of the local seeds project, initiated under the auspices of First Lady Emine Erdoan, as well as the local seeds that symbolize the agricultural heritage of Trkiye, and also presents an exhibition entitled “From waste to 'art', including objects made from recycled materials. fabrics, papers and organic materials.
The digitally created “Green Trkiye” exhibition in the pavilion presents the green capital of Trkiye. The exhibition aims to raise awareness on topics such as building a greener world for the future of the planet, creating a healthy ecological environment, safeguarding biodiversity for a sustainable and balanced future and considering it as a common cultural heritage.
Visitors to the pavilion can learn about Trkiye's efforts to mitigate water loss, including the “Water Efficiency Campaign”, launched under the auspices of Emine Erdoan.
The Turkish Pavilion promotes publications produced by the Presidential Communications Directorate, including The World is Our Common Home, Trkiye, Secrets of Trkiye, Trkiye Green Development Initiative, Secrets of Azerbaijan, Environmental Mobilization of Trkiye in the 21st century and Trkiye's zero waste journey for a habitable world.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.iletisim.gov.tr/english/haberler/detay/head-of-communications-altun-shares-post-on-zero-waste-pavilion-at-cop29
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Russia says the United States is fueling the conflict by allowing Ukraine to use its missiles.
- Jokowi openly supports Ridwan Kamil and Prabowo supports Ahmad Luthfi, what does Bawaslu say?
- Johns Hopkins Falls to MIddlebury, 3-1, in NCAA quarterfinals
- 46 US lawmakers ask Biden to seek release of Imran Khan
- Oklahoma high school football 2024 playoff quarterfinals
- Research on the association between cannabis use and genotoxicity and transgenerational health effects
- Jokowi returns to campaign for Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, this time in Blora and Grobogan: Okezone News
- Voted one of the 'best' in Britain, camping near Plymouth is pure luxury
- 'He's doing everything for show': Kara Swisher reacts to Trump's cabinet picks
- More than 40 US lawmakers write to President Biden demanding the release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
- Hockey tops Bates in OT to advance to NCAA Final Four
- Donald Trump “may not be as bad as you fear”, says Boris Johnson