Imran Khan's PTI 'steps up' preparations for November 24 protest amid crackdown – Pakistan





The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf group has intensified its preparations for the November 24 protest, amid a crackdown by law enforcement agencies against party leaders and workers.

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party has finalized its entry strategy into Islamabad, planning to launch simultaneous efforts in all directions on November 24, according to reports.

Khan urged his supporters to march towards Islamabad on November 24 to restore democracy and the justice system.

Leaders of the ruling coalition criticized the PTI for causing unrest in the country with such protests.

In response, the PTI founder made four demands to end the protest. They are linked to recent measures taken by the government such as the 26th constitutional amendment. According to former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, Khan's demands are not false.

The PTI leadership vowed to reach the federal capital at all costs and assigned important responsibilities to the party leadership in the twin cities.

Further, the party instructed convoy leaders of all provinces to adopt separate routes to enter Islamabad. The exact location of their stay in the federal capital will be determined later, although members of the core committee have suggested D-Chowk as a potential site. The party leadership advised workers to prepare for a demonstration of indefinite duration and added that it would continue as long as necessary.

He also said that the cost of transporting workers from their respective areas to Islamabad would be covered by the members of the national and provincial assemblies. In the event of arrest of the party leaders, reports indicate that a plan B would be activated, which includes compiling a list of alternative leaders to take responsibility.

The PTI Central Punjab urged its supporters to involve people in the protest and launch an awareness campaign on social media.

Disagree with the establishment: Saif

Meanwhile, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Muhammad Ali Saif clarified that the November 24 protest would go ahead as planned. He rejected any speculation about deals with the establishment.

Earlier this week, The Guardian claimed that Khan, in response to questions, had expressed willingness to strike a deal with the establishment, but the military refused.

This is the time for resistance, he said in a statement, adding that the PTI founder had given instructions for the demands to be met.

Saif clarified that former first lady Bushra Bibi was not involved in active politics.

He also denied allegations regarding the use of provincial machines for the protest, explaining that the inclusion of Rescue 1122 vehicles in the previous rally was due to the presence of the CMs.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies carried out several raids late Saturday night into Sunday in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore, resulting in the detention of several PTI members.

Reports indicate that CCTV footage has been released showing police raiding the residences of PTI leaders.

In NA-48 Rawalpindi, PTI general secretary Raja Ghazanfar was arrested while a raid was also conducted at the house of central leader Shoaib Shaheen.

In Lahore, a heavy police presence targeted the home of Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed. According to his son, Dr Hassan, Mian Mahmood has been imprisoned for 18 months, but police continue to search his home. He added that only his mother is at home while he is in KP.

In an article on

He claimed that Pakistan was going through a dark phase and urged everyone to come together and take to the streets on November 24.

