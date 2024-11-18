Mike Johnson calls Trump 'disruptors' who will shake up Washington





An overview of Trump's cabinet and its key roles… in 74 seconds

Washington's highest-ranking Republican says President-elect Donald Trump is bringing in “disruptors” to run his new administration.

“These are people who are going to shake up the status quo,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday on CNN's State of the Union. “I think that’s intentional.”

Trump continues to announce the names of officials he wants to fill high-ranking positions within his administration, appearing to favor his close allies over those with similar political experience.

Some of these choices sent shockwaves through Washington and raised bipartisan concerns. But those close to Trump say there are backup plans in place if those candidates fail to muster the support needed to be approved.

Trump's defense secretary pick, Pete Hegseth, has denied any allegations of sexual assault and his potential attorney general, Matt Gaetz, is at the center of an ethics scandal. His nominee for health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr, is under scrutiny for his vaccine skepticism.

The president-elect's son, Donald Trump Jr., defended his father's candidates on Sunday, saying on Fox News that “we know who the good guys and the bad guys are.”

“It's about surrounding my father with competent and loyal people. They will keep his promises,” he said. “These are not people who think they know better than they do as unelected bureaucrats.”

He noted that some of the nominees were “controversial” and seemed to acknowledge that some could face problems in the Senate, which is responsible for reviewing thousands of presidential nominees and voting on their nominations.

“We have backup plans, but obviously we choose the strongest candidates first,” said the president-elect’s son. “You know some of them are going to be controversial because they will actually move things forward.”

One of Donald Trump's latest picks is oil executive Chris Wright, named energy secretary.

Wright, founder and CEO of fracking company Liberty Energy, is expected to work to fulfill Trump's campaign promise to increase fossil fuel production — a goal summed up by the campaign slogan “drill, baby, drill.” .

He is a climate change skeptic who has previously said he doesn't care where energy comes from, as long as it is safe, reliable, affordable and improves human life.

He has no government experience, but the Trump campaign has cited Wright's work with Pinnacle Technologies, a company he founded before Liberty Energy, as key to the fracking boom in the United States, which the largest oil producing country in the world.

Wright's nomination is a victory for the fossil fuel industry. Trump has pledged to increase fossil fuel production in the United States rather than investing in renewable energy sources such as wind power – a goal Wright will help achieve.

His appointment comes as Joe Biden on Sunday became the first sitting US president to travel to the Amazon, the world's largest tropical rainforest, to tout its climate legacy.

AFP

Joe Biden became the first sitting US president to visit the Amazon rainforest

Biden took an aerial tour over part of the Amazon and met with local and indigenous leaders working to preserve the region's ecosystem before making a brief appearance in Manaus, a major city nestled in center of the tropical forest.

There, Biden described the fight against climate change as “a defining cause of my presidency” and touted historic climate legislation passed under his administration.

The Democrat also promised new financial aid to protect the Amazon, including an additional $50 million ($40 million) contribution to the Amazon Conservation Fund, bringing the U.S. commitment to $100 million.

And while he didn't mention Trump by name, Biden appeared to refer to his successor, saying that while “some may seek to deny or delay the clean energy revolution that is underway in America…no one , no one can reverse it.”

The question now, he said, is which government will stand in the way and which will seize the enormous economic opportunity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cqj09jrw52zo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos