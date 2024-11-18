Trump has no connection to Imran Khan; keep an eye on the situation in Bangladesh: Pak-American industry leader





Washington, Nov 18 (PTI): US President-elect Donald Trump has no personal relationship with former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, a prominent Pakistani-American businessman and Trump supporter said.

Sajid Tarar, who heads the Muslims for Trump organization, also said Trump – who won the US presidential election for a second term in one of the most remarkable comebacks in US electoral history – would strengthen his ties with India and would monitor closely. on allegations of human rights violations in Bangladesh.

“A particular section of Pakistan gives the impression that he (Khan) has a personal relationship with Donald Trump. This is not true. It is a fact that as President, Trump had invited Khan to the House White as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Tarar told PTI in an interview.

Trump “will not interfere” in Pakistan's internal affairs or its justice system to get Khan out of prison, he said.

“He (Trump) might have a weak side (for Khan),” he said.

Khan was arrested last year after his conviction in the first Toshakhana corruption case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Since then, he has been imprisoned in various cases.

Tarar also noted that Trump was aware of the evolving situation in South Asia, including Bangladesh.

Trump knows that when he was running for president in 2016, Muhammad Yunus – the top adviser to Bangladesh's interim government – ​​openly supported Hillary Clinton against him. During his recent visit to the United States, Yunus met with President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton, he added.

“Actually, there's a story here that when Donald Trump was fighting against Hillary Clinton, he (Yunus) supported Hillary Clinton,” Tarar said.

Days before the November 5 US election, Trump issued a statement condemning “human rights violations” against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The minority Hindu community, which makes up around 8% of Bangladesh's population, has denounced regular acts of vandalism against its businesses and the destruction of temples during and since the protests that resulted in the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 5 august.

“He (Trump) will closely monitor Bangladesh and monitor (allegations of) human rights violations. In my opinion, Donald Trump will have a harsh word with Bangladesh,” Tarar said.

Trump's election, he said, was good for the United States and the world. “Donald Trump has not yet been sworn in but (the world has started) reacting. The whole world is nervous, except India. Now the world has a leader. In the next four years, he will clean house “One of the main areas of focus for the new Trump administration will be to prioritize the Pentagon, Tarar said.

“He will strengthen the Pentagon. He will revisit our foreign policy. Afghanistan is no longer the threat it was in the past. Pakistan's geographic location is such that it cannot be ignored: a border with China, borders with Iran, Afghanistan and India So, in my opinion, it will justify a relationship,” he said.

“Since 1947, Pakistan and the United States have been very close to each other. Defense contracts and top brass (of Pakistan) are trained and educated here. Most of the war equipment is made in America ” Tarar said.

According to Tarar, Trump 2.0 would be completely different from his first term.

“I think they will breathe new life into the Republican Party. It was necessary to create balance in American politics,” Tarar said. PTI LKJ SZM

