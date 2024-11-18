Hamas leaders reportedly move to Türkiye despite Qatar ban





Senior Hamas officials from outside Gaza have visited Turkey in recent days, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported on Sunday. This latest report comes after a US source confirmed to the outlet earlier this month that Qatar had agreed to remove Hamas from its territory. It is not clear whether the two reports are linked, KAN added. “You are not welcome here” The US source spoke to KAN after a previous report by the state broadcaster claimed that Qatar had told the terrorist group: “You are not welcome here.” Additionally, Reuters had also reported that the United States was pressuring Doha to expel Hamas weeks after the terrorist organization rejected the latest proposed hostage deal and ceasefire . Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint statement to the media in Baghdad, Iraq, April 22, 2024. (credit: AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/Pool via REUTERS/File photo) Additionally, Turkey expressed sympathy for Hamas throughout the war. In early August, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a day of mourning following the elimination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh. The Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv lowered its flag to half-mast to mark the occasion. Earlier, in March, Erdogan said Ankara “firmly supports” Hamas, the Saudi media outlet. Arab News reported. “No one can make us call Hamas a terrorist organization,” he was quoted as saying during a speech in Istanbul. “Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and strongly supports them. »

