PM Modi concludes maiden Nigeria visit, heads to Brazil for G20 summit | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Brazil to attend the G20 summit after completing his first-ever visit to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community. Modi arrived in the Nigerian capital on Sunday morning in the first trip to the West African country by an Indian prime minister after a 17-year gap. After concluding his “productive” visit, Modi posted on X: “Thank you Nigeria for this productive visit, which will add strength and vigor to the Indo-Nigeria friendship.” “Prime Minister @narendramodi concludes a productive visit to Abuja, Nigeria,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said in an article on X. During his visit, he received Nigeria's national decoration, that of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), making him the second foreign dignitary to receive this distinction. This is the 17th international award given to Modi by a country. Queen Elizabeth is the only foreign dignitary to receive the GCON in 1969. Modi held bilateral talks with President Tinubu and said India places high priority on its strategic partnership with Nigeria and will work to strengthen ties in a range of areas, including defence, energy and trade. Modi also described the Indian expatriate community, around 60,000 strong, as a key pillar of India-Nigeria relations and thanked Tinubu for ensuring their well-being. The prime minister also announced that India would send 20 tonnes of relief to Nigerians affected by last month's floods. Relations between India and Nigeria were elevated to the status of a “strategic partnership” during the visit of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to the African country in October 2007. Modi is in Nigeria as part of a three-country tour. His last destination will be Guyana. Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will be among the leaders attending the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19. India is part of the G20 Troika alongside Brazil and South Africa.

