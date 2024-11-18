Campaign for Luthfi-Yasin in Blora, Jokowi distributes T-shirts

BLORAKOMPAS.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI), Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is again campaigning for governor candidates and vice governor candidates of Central Java (Central Java), Ahmad Luthfi–Taj Yasin.

This time Jokowi participate in the campaign in the Regency BloraCentral Java, Sunday (11/17/2024).

After getting out of the car he was in, Jokowi entered one of the lobbies of the Kencana Hotel, Jalan Pemuda Blora.

During his ten minutes in the room, Jokowi had the opportunity to chat with Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin.

Also read: Jokowi reveals reasons why he continues to wear a white shirt after leaving his post as president

Shortly after, the candidate for regent and candidate for deputy regent of Blora, Arief Rohman-Sri Setyorini, also entered the room.

The moment of their conversation behind closed doors and between glass walls was immortalized by local residents enthusiastic about their arrival.

After talking for ten minutes, they then left the hotel lobby.

Before getting into a hardtop Jeep, Jokowi was greeted by a resident who complained about Jurangjero village.

“We are asking for your help regarding the problems currently facing residents of Jurangjero village,” the resident said.

Jokowi then responded by gesturing to the candidate for Blora regent, Arief Rohman.

After that, Jokowi along with Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin boarded the car while distributing T-shirts.

Residents who had been part of the group from the beginning were very excited to document and try to obtain the T-shirts distributed.



Listen latest news And featured news we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.

