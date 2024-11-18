Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Brazil, awaits productive talks at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Monday to attend the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit, scheduled for November 18-19. On his arrival, Prime Minister Modi expressed hope for meaningful discussions with world leaders and productive deliberations at the summit. Announcing his arrival, the Prime Minister tweeted: “Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to participate in the G20 Summit. Looking forward to the summit deliberations and fruitful discussions with various world leaders.” US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are among the leaders expected at the Rio de Janeiro summit. PM Modi is expected to interact with these leaders. However, it has not yet been decided whether there would be formal bilateral discussions. Before leaving, Prime Minister Modi said that after India's successful presidency of the G20 summit last year, Brazil should continue its efforts to advance the priorities of the Global South. “In Brazil, I will participate in the 19th G20 Summit as a member of the troika. Last year, India's successful presidency elevated the G20 to the status of the people's G20 and integrated the priorities of the South into its agenda This year, Brazil has built on India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions, in line with our vision of “One Earth, One Family, One Future.” This is the second leg of his five-day, three-country trip. During his maiden visit to Nigeria on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi received the nation's second highest honour, that of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger. “Honored to receive the 'Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger' award from Nigeria. I accept it with great humility and dedicate it to the people of India,” Modi said in his speech after receiving the award. PM Modi's next stop will be in Guyana. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since 1968. During his stay, Prime Minister Modi will engage in bilateral talks, interact with the diaspora and address the Guyana Parliament. Published by: Vadapalli Nithin Kumar Published on: November 18, 2024

