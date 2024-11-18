Joe Biden and Xi Jinping agree they won't give AI control of nuclear weapons

(Bloomberg) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Saturday that neither country will hand over control of nuclear weapons to artificial intelligence programs, the White House announced Saturday.

This is an important statement about the intersection of artificial intelligence and nuclear doctrine, and it reflects how, even with competition between the United States and the PRC, we could work responsibly to manage the risks in vital areas, the National White House said. security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters after the meeting, referring to an acronym for China's official name.

The agreement was not born out of fear that either country would imminently hand over control of nuclear weapons to AI, but rather out of recognition that both nuclear powers were leaders in this emerging technology, Sullivan said.

A good starting point is the simple proposition that there should be human control over the decision to use nuclear weapons, he said.

The agreement came during what is expected to be the last meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Lima. This comes despite what the White House has acknowledged are continuing differences over export controls the United States has in place on high-end semiconductors critical to various uses, including the development of technology. 'AI.

