46 US Congressmen demand release of Imran Khan





A group of 46 US lawmakers have called on President Joe Biden to push for the immediate release of former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and other political prisoners, citing concerns for their safety based on findings of the United Nations Working Group.

In a letter to the outgoing president, members of Congress urged Biden to take concrete actions aligned with “H. Res. 901,” a resolution adopted in June by a large majority in the US House of Representatives. This resolution highlights concerns about escalating human rights violations and erosion of civil liberties in Pakistan.

Sharing the letter on its official for the release of Imran Khan. » The letter, led by lawmakers Susan Wild and John James, also criticized U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome for failing to address the concerns of the Pakistani-American community or advocate for democratic principles, human rights and of the release of political prisoners.

Lawmakers highlighted irregularities in Pakistan's February 2024 elections, calling them “flawed” due to electoral fraud, suppression of the PTI and annulment of results in favor of independent candidates allied with the PTI. They expressed concern over deteriorating conditions since the elections, including mass arrests, arbitrary detentions, restrictions on freedom of expression and restrictions on access to social media.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticized his party for keeping him out of discussions on Pakistan's political crisis, despite his four decades of experience.

Speaking to reporters after a court appearance on Saturday, Qureshi urged PTI leaders to consult with senior leaders imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore. “I appeal to PTI leaders to visit us whenever possible to gather information on resolving the current impasse,” he said.

Qureshi, who has been in jail for over a year, urged the PTI to engage with like-minded political parties to build consensus on key issues such as the rule of law, judicial independence and human rights. He reaffirmed his loyalty to Imran Khan and expressed support for the November 24 protest, urging party members and supporters to join it.

The veteran politician also called on Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to focus on building alliances with democratic forces rather than criticizing his coalition partner, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Qureshi's remarks come as tensions rise across Pakistan's political landscape, with different parties airing their grievances against each other amid the ongoing crisis.

