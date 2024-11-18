Labor must avoid further fallout in Nottinghamshire after 'purge' allegation





I always thought that seeing a journalist be access denied to toilets After speaking to Rishi Sunak, this would be my most disappointing meeting with a leading politician. Yet that crown actually rests on a press meeting with Keir Starmer in Mansfield after Labour's victory in the East Midlands mayoral election. The visit coincided with some rumblings within Nottingham Labor over the National party's intervention in the selection of its next leader following the departure of David Mellen. Asked about the controversy, Sir Keir clearly felt we were having a party poop at an event held to celebrate Claire Ward's success. The then opposition leader offered a rather terse 25-word response before moving on to the next reporter, completely ignoring our attempt at a follow-up question for clarity. The exchange highlighted the tension that appears to be inherent in the relationship between Keir Starmer's Labor Party and some of his local groups of councilors and it is a tension that has only intensified following the events of this week. Milan Radulovic, leader of Broxtowe Borough Council, started a conversation with me by saying he should be “careful” about what he said, before attacking the Labor Party nationally in strong terms. A party member for more than 40 years, Councilor Radulovic described a “centrist purge” within the Labor Party after four of its members were banned from standing in the upcoming Nottinghamshire County Council elections. Apart from the tensions within the Broxtowe Labor Party, the unrest in Nottingham has clearly not abated either. Reacting to our story on developments in Broxtowe, Kirsty Jones, Nottingham councilor published: “We must have a variety of perspectives to represent our party in order to make good decisions. “We also need to give correct explanations of the problems people are facing and how to solve them to stop the growth of the far right in elections. Solidarity with Broxtowe Labor Party.” Nadia Whittome, Labor MP for Nottingham East, also expressed concern that local groups were being “disenfranchised”. Labor has defended its approach to candidate blocking, arguing that it has a rigorous process for selecting candidates. More broadly, a key plank of Keir Starmer's election campaign was that Labor would end 14 years of Conservative rule which saw the country sometimes characterized by chaos, particularly during the reigns of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss . If Sir Keir wants stability at the national level, the party's actions with groups closer to home show that he also wants stability within his party-led councils. Yet some Labor councilors will not be pushed all the way and this approach could end up having unintended consequences. Most Labor groups in Nottinghamshire are clearly causing little trouble for the party nationally and the leaders in Nottingham and Broxtowe are more concerned with pursuing what they say are their results, rather than focusing on tribal politics. Yet the exclusion of Broxtowe's four candidates this week appears to have taken things up a notch and, as we head towards a crucial county council election next May, when Labor hopes to take power, it It will be increasingly important that the party avoids such public ructions.

